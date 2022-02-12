BHC OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graham's Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw

He was an all-Class 2 first team honoree at four different positions after the 2021 football season. He was a candidate for a fifth.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw was an all-state selection at wide receiver, defensive back, kick returner and punt returner in leading Graham to a 13-1 record, falling to King William in the state championship game.

“The only thing I would [say] about it was I didn’t get first team all-state punter,” he said, with a smile. “It just made me think about the times we had been on like the 30 and we had to punt and I would get it right between the 5 or 10…

“It was just something to talk about. I had everything else, it was just like I didn’t have that, but it was all good.”

Add another award. The 6-foot, 178-pound Virginia Tech signee has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier Offensive Player of the Year.

“It is truly an honor,” he said.

Cam Allen won the same award for Graham in 2018, scoring 61 touchdowns in leading the G-Men to the state title. Turner-Bradshaw did pretty well too, scoring 44 times, while piling up 2,782 all-purpose yards.

“Cam was a lot like that too,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “Xay is just more explosive and faster. He was just a threat every time he got the ball to score. It really made things easier for you as a play caller. He scored about every way you could do it except throwing a pass this year.”

Turner-Bradshaw has one primary thought when the ball is in his hands: Make magic happen. He usually did.

“That is truly just how I feel,” said Turner-Bradshaw, whose father is former Graham, Marshall and NFL running back Ahmad Bradshaw. “People have told me they have seen me do things they have never seen. I just feel like once I get the ball it is like a whole different mode and I don’t see nothing but me and the end zone.”

There are plenty of highlights. He used his lethal combination of 4.42 speed and nifty moves to avoid tacklers and dash to the end zone from anywhere on the field. Nearly all were from 21 to 99 yards away.

“Xay is the kind of guy you can give a 2-yard pass and he can turn it into 80,” Palmer said. “That is how dangerous he was.”

He dashed 91 and 99 yards on kick returns in the Class 2 state semifinal game against Appomattox. He returned two interceptions for scores against Marion in one quarter.

He scored five touchdowns against Virginia High, which included a 79-yard kick return, scoring passes of 23, 36 and 25 yards from Zach Blevins and a 28-yard touchdown run. He had four scores against Marion and three in five other games, even though opponents geared their defense around stopping him.

“They wanted to keep two or three people on him most of the time, and they wanted to try to make it as hard as they can to get the ball to him,” Palmer said. “He got a lot of attention this year.”

Turner-Bradshaw produced like his dad, rushing for 961 yards and 14 touchdowns, the longest being 67 yards against Richlands, and another 65 against King William. He accumulated 857 receiving yards and 14 more scores, the longest being 87 yards in the season opener against Tazewell.

“I thought his dad was a more physical football player. Ahmad wasn’t very big either, but he was just so strong,” Palmer said. “Xay is more explosive, Xay has more shake, more speed. Ahmad was more of an all-around football player than Xay.”

Turner-Bradshaw thought he would be more like his dad, who rushed for the winning touchdown for the New York Giants against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. His son was there to see it, and celebrated amid the confetti with his sister on the field.

“Of course, I wanted to be just like him…,” he said. “He was like it seems like receiver is made for you.”

He added 577 yards and six scores in kick returns and another 387 yards and five scores in punt returns, the longest being 72 yards against Lee.

“The kick returns are what I really enjoy most,” said Turner-Bradshaw, who actually thought his future would be in basketball. “Since my junior year I really started liking them and they finally started actually kicking it to me even more than I expected. Coming into this year I didn’t expect nobody to kick me the ball because of my junior year.”

He set the stage for a big senior season three years ago, scored around 20 touchdowns as a sophomore, but at least 15 were called back.

“I thought he was really good his sophomore year, but he was young. That is really when he broke out on us and we knew he was going to be special…,” Palmer said. “He scored a bunch for us. If they would have stood I bet he would have close to 70-some touchdowns.”

Turner-Bradshaw’s future is as a slot receiver and return specialist at Virginia Tech, having already been advised by Hokies’ special teams coach Stu Holt to practice fielding kicks and punts.

“Along with all the other colleges that were recruiting me, the one thing that really stood out the most that they enjoyed was me on special teams,” said Turner-Bradshaw, who chose the Hokies over Vanderbilt. “He said don’t be surprised when we have got you out there catching punts. I told him, ‘Coach, I am ready, I am ready for it all.”

Palmer thinks his best days are ahead of him.

“He got a little bigger this year and that helped a lot too, but he has not reached anywhere near his potential for what he is going to do,” Palmer said. “He hasn’t scratched the surface.”

He also played defense for Graham, recording 38 tackles, 25 assists and seven interceptions, and turned five of those into scores, including a 45-yarder in a key early-season game with Union.

By the way, he also averaged 37 yards a punt.

“He is a football player,” Palmer said. “I really think he is going to excel. If he does the things he is supposed to do, I think he will be a very good player down in Blacksburg.”

Turner-Bradshaw, who was a freshman on Graham’s state title team in 2018, scored twice in his final game despite drawing extra attention with Blevins injured, but the final outcome was hard to accept.

He hopes to erase those memories in his first game at Virginia Tech.

“Me, I am hungry. Right now I am sitting on my last football game before I get to college on an ‘L’,” he said. “I can’t wait for it.”

