BHC FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: West Ridge's Justin Hilton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The seminal moment of West Ridge High School’s inaugural football season occurred on a gridiron nearly 120 miles away from home on the first day of October.

In a season of firsts this Big East Conference game against the William Blount Governors was the first must-win game for the Wolves as that new-school smell threatened to wear off for a whiff of early-fall disappointment.

West Ridge entered the game with a 3-2 record, but it was still hard to tell about these unknown upstarts.

The Wolves had overpowered overmatched opponents in Volunteer and Cherokee and earned another win via a COVID-19 cancelation, while losing by double digits to established big-boy programs in Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.

William Blount was far from a powerhouse, but a win was also far from a given.

Defensive coordinator Eric Rowe was sick and didn’t make the trip.

A couple of defensive backs, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and a pair of linebackers were banged up and did not play.

The Wolves trailed 7-0 after one quarter.

Yet, Justin Hilton is as good at reading people as he is defenses and the 40-year-old head coach saw something in his youngsters leading up to that game that gave him reaffirmation that these teenagers were going to be just fine.

“It was very much like a playoff game,” Hilton said. “Those guys were business-like from the time they got on the bus and that is what a mature team does. When they did that I knew we were going to be fine and they went out and showed their character.”

There were some tough between-the-tackle scampers ripped off by quarterback Ethan Bergeron behind the big boys up front and some key stops delivered by the defense.

“Bergeron had a physical run in the red zone to pick up a first down late in the fourth quarter to kind of seal it,” Hilton said. “We had challenged our offensive line and they really responded. … Defensively, it was just a series of third downs that we made plays to get off the field.”

By the time it was all said and done, West Ridge earned a 28-21 win, had an enjoyable ride back home and would win the next five games on the docket.

Hilton earned 2021 Bristol Herald Courier high school football coach of the year honors not just because he went 9-3 and directed his team to a TSSAA Class 6A playoff win, but because he did so while being the point man for a galvanizing sport at a school born from consolidation.

The Sullivan Central Cougars, Sullivan South Rebels and Sullivan North Golden Raiders became the West Ridge Wolves and the leader of that pack helped make the metamorphosis of three football programs – each with their own unique histories and traditions – into one a seamless one.

“He told us all that coming together was the most important thing to this program,” said senior running back Austin Riner. “He has clearly brought our program together.”

***

Hilton was hired in December 2020 as West Ridge’s first head coach after being the final gridiron boss for the Sullivan South Rebels.

A 1999 South graduate who had been a standout linebacker at the school, Hilton entered the coaching profession while still in college as an assistant and had learned valuable lessons from the likes of Pat Fraley, Ralph Nelson, Scott Nelson, Stacy Carter, Jeremy Jenkins and Sam Haynie.

“The blueprint all of them laid out was always based on relationships, building good Christian men,” Hilton said. “And then the football stuff will take care of itself.”

Shortly after taking the job, Hilton traveled to all the schools that would form West Ridge and met with prospective players and held a meeting soon thereafter with their parents.

There were a lot of moving parts as offseason workouts began.

“Logistics was the hardest thing,” Hilton said. “We had to start out practicing at South and busing everybody in for practice. Then right about July we had to move here to the new school and move the weight equipment, while we were installing things that were important for football. The administration was great and it never really affected the kids.”

Twenty-eight seniors were on a roster numbering 102 and that leadership was invaluable.

Hilton was able to build his coaching staff with assistants from the three schools that begat West Ridge as well as some guys from outside those programs.

“I was very blessed to be in a position to coach with so many good men this season as well as get to know and coach all these young men,” Hilton said. “I feel like I took something from each person and developed really great relationships. We made some wonderful memories.”

Among those were the season-opening win at Volunteer and the scene Hilton saw when he walked on the field prior to kickoff will forever be etched in his memory.

“We just had people everywhere,” Hilton said. “You knew at that point the community had a huge buy-in and they were excited and I knew from working with the kids how hard they were going to play.”

***

Hard work is the cornerstone of Hilton’s philosophy and comes up often when he talks about his team.

He expects it, demands it and practices what he preaches.

Work hard, get results.

Work harder, get better results.

“He plays whoever is performing the best,” Bergeron sad. “He always makes sure he’s putting the team in the best situation possible. He also will hold you accountable for what you do, whether that be good or bad in the classroom or on the field. Anything you do doesn’t go unseen and he will make sure you’re held accountable.”

His 2021 squad personified his all-in, all-the-time approach as they played a hard-nosed style with a rugged rushing attack.

“I want to do whatever it takes to win and we try to tailor that around our personnel,” Hilton said. “We had a lot of strong, tough kids at the line of scrimmage and felt that was going to be our strength. We might be in five-wide next year, you never know. A lot of people are in with the cool thing or what the trend is, I’m not. I want to run whatever our kids can be successful in.”

Hard-nosed could be used to describe Hilton’s squad.

“He preached that we were going to be the toughest team on the field every game,” said West Ridge standout Cale Bryant.

If the win over William Blount was the turning point, a 17-14 first-round playoff win over Cleveland was the highlight. Eli Iacino’s 37-yard field goal at the buzzer won it for the Wolves, who once again showed they belonged and were for real.

“That’s what I liked,” Hilton said. “Our kids were never intimidated.”

The season ended with a 49-0 loss at traditional powerhouse Maryville, but even Hilton could see the silver lining in that playoff defeat.

“We got to see what the best looks like,” Hilton said. “That was good for us too.”

***

Hilton exited his coaching office on a crisp February afternoon and peered out at West Ridge’s turf field.

“Every time I walk out here and see the facilities we have,” Hilton said. “I think to myself we did it right and I’m happy the kids get to experience it.”

Hilton is a personable guy and his players are drawn to that magnetic personality.

“After every game he would always talk to us and when he would talk he would always know exactly what to say and how to say it and motivated each and every one of us,” Riner said. “It was the best feeling ever, especially after a big win.”

The expectations will be high for the Wolves in year two – will the sequel be as good as the original? – and they certainly aren’t going to surprise anybody this time around.

“I told our kids that it was a testament to them,” Hilton said. “In one of the first preseason meetings people were patting me on that back and saying, ‘Gosh, it’s going to be OK,’ and the reception after the season was very different. It’s a testament to those guys. The standards are always going to be what they are and we expect a lot out of our kids. The wins will sometimes follow and we hope they do, but we’re always going to have high expectations for ourselves.”

It seems West Ridge certainly has the right man calling the shots, having steadily steered the ship through the uncertainties of a debut that turned out to be dazzling.

“He really has West Ridge on the right track for success,” Bergeron said. “I can’t wait to watch this team in the future. To see how far we came this first year was very special thanks to coach.”

