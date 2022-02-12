BHC DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Holston's Lane Blevins

DAMASCUS, Va. – Robert Blevins never had the opportunity to play high school football due to a congenital issue with his shoulder.

That’s a big reason why Robert’s son, Lane, competed so hard for the Holston Cavaliers.

“It was my way of giving back for everything my father has done for me,” Lane said. “Dad has supported me since day one.”

Robert witnessed quite a show the past four years.

Realizing a vision that began in the lunchroom at Damascus Middle School, Blevins and his friends helped transform the Cavaliers from overmatched underdogs to regional powers.

As a senior, Lane collected 149 tackles and six sacks en route to earning Region 1D defensive player of the year honors. The 6-foot, 185-pound Blevins was also selected as the Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year.

“We went after our goals and definitely created some good memories,” Lane said.

The football adventure for Lane began in kindergarten when he signed up for flag football in Damascus. By the fourth grade, Lane advanced to tackle football at Rhea Valley Elementary.

“And dad was my coach all the way up to middle school,” Lane said. “We both loved the game and studied it.”

Eager to make an impact on every play, Lane gravitated to the linebacker position in his first game and never left.

“Linebacker is the most exciting spot on the field, and I really like being able to dictate the game,” Blevins said.

When Blevins entered eighth grade, he established a daily routine with a group of friends who would eventually turn Holston into winners and galvanize the community in the process.

“There were about 10 of us guys who grew up playing sports and just hanging out together,” Blevins said. “We went to all the Holston games and saw how the teams struggled. We would gather in the lunchroom each day at school and talk about what it would take to change things around.”

Holston senior Brycen Sheets remembers those big-picture conservations and the commitment of Blevins.

“Lane and I grew up together, and we became best friends in fourth grade,” Sheets said. “For three years, I was the quarterback of the Holston Junior Cavaliers and Lane was the center. We’ve been through a lot together.”

Flash forward to this past fall. With Sheets keeping defenses off-balance with his ability to pass and throw and Blevins protecting his blind side as the left tackle, Holston (13-1) advanced to the Class 1 semifinals before falling to Galax.

“It was great having Lane on the offensive line. He saved me from big hits all the time,” Sheets said.

As a four-year starter at safety, Sheets combined with Blevins to shut down defenses.

“Lane was everywhere at linebacker,” Sheets said. “When we would get up from a pile, Lane would be standing right there with me.”

Holston head football coach Chris Akers said his first meeting with Blevins came on a humid June afternoon after Akers was introduced as the new boss of the Cavaliers last summer.

“I went over to the weight room and there was Lane moving the most weight. I could tell right then that Lane was the leader of the team,” Akers said.

What were the qualities that made Blevins such a dominant force at linebacker?

“Lane just had a natural ability to find the ball,” Akers said. “As last season progressed, Lane steadily improved at reading his keys. And that put him over the top in terms of impact.”

According to Akers, Blevins was a unanimous choice for the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D defensive MVP.

“That says a lot about what opposing coaches thought of Lane,” Akers said. “Lane and our seniors played a lot as freshmen and sophomores. They learned the hard way and took it upon themselves to outwork everybody to get what they wanted.”

Extra work and endurance have never been issues for Blevins. He compiled a 3.9 grade point average and built up his leg strength by completing numerous 17-mile cycling expeditions on the famed Virginia Creeper Trail in Damascus.

Blevins lives in the scenic community of Konnarock, a twisting 30-mile, round-trip trek down the mountain to Holston High School.

“My father and I ride our bikes on the trail all the time,” Blevins said. “We have a great bond with everything we do.”

The final leg of Lane’s successful run as a Cavalier is now winding down with the Holston basketball team, where he plays the small forward position.

But Lane’s days as a ball-hunting, tackle-making machine are over.

“Some schools looked at me for football and I went on a few campus visits, but I decided to focus on school,” Blevins said.

Following the ambitious path of his father, Lane plans to attend East Tennessee State University and become a civil engineer. In addition to serving as the pastor of a church in Chilhowie, Robert Blevins works as a bridge safety engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“My father is the hardest working and strongest man I know,” Lane said.

Robert, who served in the Army, could once bench press over 400 pounds according to Lane. Robert was able to play basketball at Holston.

“I’ve definitely been blessed to have such a supportive father,” Lane said. “Dad has come to every one of my games. He was part of the Friday night chain gang for Holston home games, and we always talked about ways I could improve after games.”

Lane said he will graduate from Holston with no regrets.

“The past four years have gone by really fast,” Blevins said. “Holston may not have the most students or biggest stadium, but I love this school and community.

“My teammates and I set goals at a young age and pushed each other each day. And my father was there with me every step of the way. It was all pretty special.”

