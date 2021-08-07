BHC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon

This baseball journey had begun for Matthew Buchanan as a 4-year-old when he played with his older brother, Cole, on a Lebanon Little League T-Ball squad known as the Reds.
It had since taken him to tournaments in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, New York, California, Ohio, Mississippi, Kansas, Missouri and cities and towns big and small across the Commonwealth of Virginia as he donned the jerseys of such squads as the Lebanon Hustlers, Tennessee Vikings, East Tennessee Crusaders, Tennessee Nationals, Team Elite and Kansas City Royals scout team.
He got so good at the game at an early age that he verbally committed to play for the University of Virginia Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference before he ever had his name written on a varsity lineup card by head coach Doc Adams at Lebanon High School.
Yet, the seminal scene thus far among all of Buchanan’s major mound moments materialized on June 26, a sweltering summer day that one would expect as it was the latest date on the calendar the Virginia High School League state baseball finals had been held.
Soaked in sweat and on the verge of mental and physical exhaustion, Buchanan stepped on the mound, peered in at catcher Hunter Hertig for the sign and unleashed a fastball to Chase Horton.
The left-hander’s 107th and final pitch of the day resulted in a grounder to third baseman Seth Buchanan, Matthew’s little brother, who fielded the ball cleanly and fired a perfect throw to first baseman Nick Belcher for the final out.
It polished off a 10-1 triumph for Lebanon, giving the Pioneers the first state baseball title in program history and setting off an emotional and long-awaited celebration. Hertig wrapped Buchanan in a bear hug near the mound and they were soon surrounded by their joyous teammates.
Buchanan’s achievements and accolades had already placed him among the other high school greats in the area, but that 14-strikeout, four-hit masterpiece in the state finals left no doubt and is a moment that will not be forgotten in these parts.
A senior season in which his ERA was 0.00 and was capped with a state championship, a 24-0 pitching record for his career and Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors for the second time.
The ace of the VHSL Class 2 state champs was in a class of his own.
“It’s still been a little crazy just realizing everything that we did this year,” Buchanan said. “It couldn’t have gone a better way.”
***
Here’s something you might not know about Matthew Buchanan: He likes to see how many baseballs he can hold at one time in his left hand and his current max is six.
That left hand is connected to a left arm that has brought Buchanan much notoriety and resulted in much consternation for overmatched sluggers.
His parents, Aaron and Stephanie, originally thought their middle son was a righty until he was about 4 and noticed he always picked up objects with his left hand. A southpaw in the Buchanan clan was an anomaly.
“I’m the only one in my family besides my great-grandfather,” Buchanan said. “I’m the oddball out of the group.”
There are occasions when Buchanan sometimes throws the ball right-handed for the fun of it while playing catch with teammates prior to the games.
Opponents who step in the box against him probably wish he’d keep throwing that way during the game.
“His offspeed pitches impressed me the most and the toughest part about him is he can throw every pitch he has for a strike in any count, which made it hard to know what was coming,” said Virginia High standout Dalton Taylor.
Buchanan struck out 87 batters in 51 2/3 innings during the 2021 season, while allowing just 15 hits. That arsenal was fully loaded.
“The toughest part of facing him was his curveball,” said Jake Altizer of Richlands. “His arm slot of it was nearly the same as his fastball.”
***
Here’s something else you might not know about Matthew Buchanan: He also dabbled in football, basketball, cross country and wrestling at various points growing up.
However, baseball was his best sport and he truly feels at home standing on the mound.
Aside from his plus fastball and mind-bending curveball, Buchanan’s poise and presence are noticeable to anyone who has seen him take the bump.
“The way he kept his composure at all times also impressed me,” said Virginia High’s Dalton Taylor.
Is he naturally calm or is that something that’s came with age?
“Well, if you were to ask my family members they would say that’s not true and I’ve worked on it over the years,” Buchanan said. “If you get emotional during a game then nothing can go right for you. You have to keep a certain level in the middle – you can’t get too low and you can’t get too high or else you are gonna mess up.”
***
Here’s another thing you might not know in regards to Matthew Buchanan: He hates to be late.
Like his pitching, his punctuality is on point.
Tardiness is akin to surrendering a hit on an 0-2 count.
Routines are strictly followed by this dude.
“He has to be early for practices and games,” said Stephanie Buchanan, his mother. “Has always been that way. He would get bent out of shape if he wasn’t early. His motto has been if he’s not early, he’s late.”
So, it was somewhat of a surprise when Buchanan slept until around noon on June 27, 2021.
He certainly deserved the extra rest.
“I finally had a break and wanted to relax a bit,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan began the wonderful week with a complete-game, one-hit, 10-strikeout shutout at Chatham in the state semifinals. He needed just 74 pitches to craft the masterpiece as Lebanon earned a 4-0 win against the team that had pounded the Pioneers in the 2019 state finals.
“Everything about that trip went perfect,” Buchanan said. “From the time we got on the bus until the time we left Chatham, everybody was 100 percent all in. It was just amazing to see. That was our game of the year I believe. It’s crazy to think of how everything came together.”
By staying under 75 pitches, Buchanan was available to go the distance in the state finals three days later.
That just happened to be played at Lebanon’s facility and it seemed like everybody in Russell County showed up for the title game.
“Oh man, I was honestly a little worried at the beginning,” Buchanan said. “I wasn’t sure how my arm was going to feel. We were in the gym for what felt like five hours before we headed to the field, but once we got down there I said to myself, ‘I cannot let this entire town down right now. I have to pull through.’ I wouldn’t necessarily say I was nervous, but there was some pressure.”
Poquoson pushed across an unearned run in the first inning and the game was tied until the bottom of the fifth inning when Lebanon exploded for nine runs as Nick Belcher and Anthony Houchins homered, with Preston Steele and Tanner Keys supplying key hits.
Buchanan was fittingly able to be on the mound for that final out and eschewed the alarm clock the following day.
It wasn’t long until the baseball itch returned, however, and he joined the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners a couple of weeks later. He was 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA as one of the youngest hurlers in the wood-bat collegiate league and earned praise from State Liners skipper Dave Trembley, the former manager of the Baltimore Orioles, and pitching coach Larry McCall, who pitched in the big leagues with the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
“It was nothing but fun,” Buchanan said. “It was baseball every single day. I thought it might scare me a little bit, but I loved every minute of it. The biggest thing I learned while talking to the other kids and coaches is you just have to do your work every single day and there are no ifs, ands or buts about it. I sort of knew that already, but that took it to another level and I’m glad I got to learn that while being there.”
***
Here’s something you might not know about Matthew Buchanan: The dude can hit as he compiled a .404 batting average during the 2021 season and was always a tough out at the plate.
OK, you probably already had knowledge of that fact, but Buchanan’s days swinging the stick are done.
“It’s been absolutely eating at me,” Buchanan said. “Every time I picked up a bat [with the State Liners], one of the other kids would say, ‘You might as well forget it,’ and it hits me. That’s going to be one of the toughest parts about playing in college, but it happens.”
Buchanan committed to UVa as a ninth-grader and fulfilled that promise to Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor by signing with the Cavaliers back in the fall.
“The main thing is the type of guys the coaches are and the way they go about coaching their players,” Buchanan said. “A lot of coaches say they care about you, but they just want a win. Of course, UVa wants to win, but they care about you as a person and your development and how you grow.”
While Lebanon was making its march to the state finals, Buchanan enjoyed watching his future team reach the College World Series.
“Going to Omaha is something you dream of as a kid and hopefully, I’ll get a chance to go there,” Buchanan said.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott from Halifax County High School in Virginia was a star for the Cavs this season and was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 53rd overall pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
He is 6-foot and 180-pounds, a similar build to Buchanan.
“I’ve sort of been watching him really closely ever since I committed,” Buchanan said. “I sort of see myself pretty closely related to him on the mound and everything. Seeing the type of player he is and how he’s progressed over the years, it only brings me confidence about what maybe they can do with me up there.”
Buchanan reports to the campus in Charlottesville on Aug 18 and whatever path Buchanan follows in the game, one thing will never leave him. That feeling he experienced back on June 26.
On the mound. State title on the line. An entire community behind him.
The perfect ending for the pitcher with the perfect record.
The hometown hero bringing a state title home.
This we know.
“I’ll never forget this place,” Buchanan said. “Especially the people who helped me through it all.”
