BHC Baseball Player of the Year: Abingdon's Ethan Gibson

ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcons came within one strike of claiming their first VHSL baseball championship on June 11.

For AHS players and fans, that Saturday afternoon 6-5 setback to Liberty Christian Academy in Spotsylvania was hard to digest.

But standout junior Ethan Gibson didn’t waste time wondering what could have been in the VHSL Class 3 title game.

“I started my summer ball season the following Monday afternoon,” Gibson said.

Gibson continued playing in tournaments across the East Coast until capping his summer of sweat in last weekend’s prestigious Perfect Game Nationals Showcase at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

That busy schedule is a big reason why the 6-foot Gibson has emerged as one of the most gifted and versatile prep talents in baseball-rich Virginia.

This past season, Gibson compiled a pitching record of 12-0 with 109 strikeouts and a 1.04 earned run average. Gibson doubled as a smooth-fielding shortstop, where he hit .472 with a six home runs and 36 RBIs.

Those helped the Falcons post a 25-3 record and earned Gibson the title of the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year.

According to Gibson, the day-to-day adventures and maturation of the inexperienced Falcons this past spring offered more gratification than the gaudy stats.

“It was one of the best seasons I’ve ever been part of,” said Gibson, who was also tabbed as the top player in the VHSL Class 3 ranks. “Going in I’m sure a lot of people doubted us, but we just took it one day at a time and the wins started to pile up.”

Along with fellow senior Cole Lambert, Gibson excelled in big games. For example, he earned the decision on the mound in playoff victories against Carroll County, Cave Spring and Spotswood.

Wise County Central baseball coach J.W. Salyers said nothing ever came easy against the Abingdon right-hander who could buckle the knees of batters his curveball.

“Gibson is a bulldog on the mound,” Salyers said. “Watching him get the ball and just come after hitters is a throwback to years gone by.”

Salyers knows high level baseball. He competed at the minor league level for six years, advancing to the Class AAA ranks with the Montreal Expos.

“The impressive thing about Gibson is his command of two pitches,” Salyers said. “His ability to throw his breaking ball for strikes will serve him well at the next level.”

No matter the opponent or locale, Gibson draws attention in every game. But this is one teenager with a firm plan for the future.

Gibson made a verbal commitment to play baseball at Virginia Tech back in November of 2019.

“I’ve always been a Virginia Tech Hokie fan so when I got this opportunity, it was a pretty easy decision for me,” Gibson said.

Gibson said his commitment added an extra dose of motivational fuel.

“I realize that I need to continue to work on my skills, but I have never felt pressure on the field. I just love playing the game,” Gibson said.

That passion for the intricacies of the game traces back to backyard sessions between Gibson and his father. Chad Gibson played baseball at Grundy High School.

“My dad has been there with me through it all and he has taught me everything I know about baseball as well as life,” Gibson said. “Dad is truly my hero and I thank God every day for such an amazing family.”

Baseball has long been a family sport at AHS, with numerous cases of second and third generation standouts.

“It’s a blessing to be part of this program,” Gibson said. “Coach [Mark] Francisco and his staff do a tremendous job of promoting and developing kids to play at the next level.”

What sort of impact has Francisco had on Gibson?

“Coach Francisco has become a mentor,” Gibson said. “He’s taught me the ins and outs of baseball as well as what being a great person looks like. I can’t say enough about the positive impact he’s had on me.”

Gibson has often earned praise for his humility and eagerness to learn. Those traits have made Gibson a perfect pupil for Francisco.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach some talented players with great character, and Ethan is right at the top of that list,” Francisco said. “He’s a max effort player that loves to compete and he gave that same max effort in every workout and practice.

“With all of the success and attention Ethan has received, he’s still the most polite and humble young man you’ll find.”

For Gibson, the highlight of his junior season was not a dominant performance in the mound or a multi-hit game. It was all about watching Lambert return from a gruesome leg injury that cut short his junior season.

“Watching Cole come back from that injury and have such a great season just proves that good things do happen to good people,” Gibson said.

From fall travel ball tournaments to the hectic summer circuit, the grind to shine never stops for Gibson.

“I’ve always tried to surround myself with great players and people with high baseball IQ’s,” Gibson said. “When I reach college there will be kids who are just as good and sometimes better. Playing at a high level has hopefully prepared me for that type of competition.”

Gibson offered insight into his off-season routine.

“The summer is usually pretty busy during the months of June and July followed by a break until after Labor Day,” Gibson said. “The fall tournaments usually run from then until early October. I haven’t attended a ton of showcases but I have tried to go to a select few over the years. Beginning last fall I really tried to make strength training a priority.”

In that state title loss against Liberty Christian Academy in June, Gibson controlled the game until reaching his 110-pitch limit with two outs in the seventh and AHS clinging to a 5-4 advantage.

Instead of lingering over what happened next, Gibson has focused on fun, fellowship and the future.

“Our players came out to practice every day this season working to get better, and I enjoyed every minute of the experience,” Gibson said. “That final loss was tough, but it definitely motivates me for my senior season.

“I love the game and there’s always room for improvement.”