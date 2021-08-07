BHC BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Doc Adams, Lebanon

Adams has been able to consistently win games and nurture future collegiate athletes through a combination of fundamentals, tough love and daily life lessons.

“I talk with my principal [Joey Long] all the time about the importance of making kids better human beings and preparing them for the real world,” Adams said. “The world can be cruel, and that’s one reason why I’m so tough on my players. A kid can learn important things through athletics that will help them deal with adversity later in life.”

Nearly every day, Adams can be found on the expansive baseball field that bears his name.

“This is my pride and joy,” said Adams, as he looked into the outfield. “I’m always out here dragging the infield, using the sprinklers or just walking around. As a kid in Dante, I never dreamed I would have a field named after me. It makes me very proud.”

Adams has been asked often in recent weeks about his future as the head baseball coach. Through guidance from friends such as longtime Virginia High baseball coach Mark Daniels and former Lebanon basketball coach Rick Thompson, Adams said he has found a renewed sense of purpose.