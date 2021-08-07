BHC BASEBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Doc Adams, Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. – As his players and fans celebrated the first state baseball championship in school history on June 26, Lebanon head coach Doc Adams took a moment to reflect on his own long journey to the top.
“I was wishing my mom and dad could have been there with me,” Adams said. “They would have been proud.”
Adams, 64, earned Bristol Herald Courier Coach of the Year honors after the Pioneers completed a perfect season in the VHSL Class 2 championship before an overflow crowd at Doc Adams Field.
The festive scene was quite a contrast to the formative days for Adams in the Russell County coal camp of Dante.
According to Adams, Kathryn and William Adams were serious folks who labored overtime to provide for five boys and two girls.
“My parents and brothers made me tough,” Adams said. “In our community, you either found a path in sports or you went into the coal mines. And I didn’t want that second option.”
Long before the days of travel ball tournaments in resort areas, multi-field complexes with synthetic turf and suitcase size equipment bags on wheels, Doc and his brothers did the best they could.
“My parents could never have afforded the cost of travel ball or a college tuition,” Doc said. “We had clothes on our back, food on our table and we had each other. That’s all we needed.”
Some of the best baseball games in far Southwest Virginia during the 1960s were staged on a homemade diamond in a hardscrabble section of Dante called Sawmill Hollow.
“Everybody competed, from one end of the town to the other,” Adams said.
That was the location of the original Doc Adams Field.
“I used to line off the yard of our house with government provided powered milk,” Adams said. “It was like our version of Fenway Park.”
Rocks and balls of tape were used for batting practice, fielders honed their skills by throwing a rubber ball against a wall, and every player used the same bat.
“We bought a glove at the Ben Franklin in St. Paul, and we used to share it and use it for a lifetime,” Adams said. “Now those were some games. That’s not to mention all the tackle football we played. You had to be tough to survive,” Adams said.
Those survival skills were tested when William Adams died from complications with diabetes. Doc was just six at the time.
“Two weeks later, our house burned down,” Adams said. “About 18 years ago, my other house was destroyed by a landslide. My life has not been easy, but the Lord has blessed me in so many ways.”
As has been the case with countless young athletes from coal country, Adams found refuge from his heartache and frustration through athletics.
By age 7, Adams was playing an organized sport for the first time with the St. Paul Tigers in the Clinch River Little League. Paul Adams, Doc’s older brother by three years, was already a baseball prodigy.
“I was allowed to play Little League one year before I was eligible because the coach saw me out practicing one day,” Adam said. “But Paul and I never got the chance to compete on the same team until high school.”
Doc and his brothers thrived in athletics for the Castlewood Blue Devils. Doc operated as a point guard in basketball, sprinter in track, and pitcher-shortstop in baseball.
How tough was Doc? Consider that as a senior he competed as a 130-pound quarterback and safety.
“But nobody could beat up on me more than my brothers did,” Adams said.
Paul moved on to make history at Virginia Tech by playing football and baseball at Virginia Tech, while brothers Lawrence and Dave also competed in sports at the college level.
Doc played baseball at East Tennessee State, and then found his niche as a baseball coach at Lebanon. Doc has coached at Lebanon for 36 years, including a 32-year run as the baseball boss.
“Doc is one of a kind,” Abingdon baseball coach Mark Francisco said. “His energy and enthusiasm for baseball is very special, and he has a tremendous work ethic and love for his players. I was so happy for him that his team won the state championship this year.”
Wise County Central baseball coach J.W. Salyers said Adams has earned the respect of his peers and athletes.
“Coach Adams, along with Coach Tom Harding at Honaker, went out of their way to help me during my first couple years coaching at Castlewood and I have held great admiration for Doc ever since,” Salyers said. “Coaching against Coach Adams is intense because he’s never quiet. His players feed off his intensity and always are competitive.”
Aaron Fuller knows all about the intensity of Adams. Fuller was a three-sport star for the Pioneers, with Adams doubling as an assistant coach in football and basketball.
“Coach Adams always instilled in us the value of hard work. Regardless of the amount of talent you have, to be great you have to put in the work,” said Fuller, who earned induction into the Emory & Henry Sports Hall of Fame for his success in football. “I really respected Doc’s approach, especially knowing he had competed at a high level as an athlete.
“He demanded a lot but was fair and cared for all of his players. I love the man dearly.”
As for his coaching style in baseball, Adams has never been a fan of analytics or trendy terms such as exit velocity and launch angle.
“I’m simple,” Adams said. “I hate all the new high-tech approaches with the game. That’s just not my style and it wasn’t the way I was taught. Baseball hasn’t changed.”
Adams has been able to consistently win games and nurture future collegiate athletes through a combination of fundamentals, tough love and daily life lessons.
“I talk with my principal [Joey Long] all the time about the importance of making kids better human beings and preparing them for the real world,” Adams said. “The world can be cruel, and that’s one reason why I’m so tough on my players. A kid can learn important things through athletics that will help them deal with adversity later in life.”
Nearly every day, Adams can be found on the expansive baseball field that bears his name.
“This is my pride and joy,” said Adams, as he looked into the outfield. “I’m always out here dragging the infield, using the sprinklers or just walking around. As a kid in Dante, I never dreamed I would have a field named after me. It makes me very proud.”
Adams has been asked often in recent weeks about his future as the head baseball coach. Through guidance from friends such as longtime Virginia High baseball coach Mark Daniels and former Lebanon basketball coach Rick Thompson, Adams said he has found a renewed sense of purpose.
“We made history this past season with some great players. I’ve retired from teaching, but my friends help convinced me to come back in baseball because of the impact I could have on these kids. And I want my legacy to be more than just winning a state championship.”
The memories and messages from his late parent also provide comfort and light. Kathryn Adams died 12 years ago at age 84.
“My mother only got to see me coach one time, and that was when we won at Virginia High in the 2001 regional championship. Mom was living in Johnson City at the time, and she was sick that night.
“After that game, mom looked at me and said I was just like my daddy. It was one of highest compliments I’ve ever had in my life.”
That heartfelt conversation was on the mind of Adams as hundreds of Lebanon fans celebrated their long-awaited state title on a sunbaked day this past June.
“My emotions kind of came out right after that game because I was trying to imagine what my mom and dad would have told me. I’ve got a lot of faith, and I know they would have said “That’s my boy. We’re proud of you.”
