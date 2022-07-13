Berry has solid outing for State Liners on mound

BRISTOL, Va. – In a season of struggles for the Bristol State Liners, Ray Berry has provided some relief.

The former Chilhowie High School star who attends King University pitched two scoreless innings on Wednesday night for the State Liners in their 9-3 Appalachian League loss to the Burlington Sock Puppets at DeVault Stadium.

Facing the first place team in the Appy League’s East Division, Berry kept the Sock Puppets (26-10) off the board in the sixth and seventh innings in a strong 30-pitch performance in which he retired six of the seven batters he faced.

“I felt a lot more in sync,” Berry said. “I didn’t have the best outing [Monday] and I just wanted to get back to what worked well for me, which was moving the fastball around the [strike zone] and not giving them really anything to hit.”

Taking over for fellow reliever Marshall Raper (Catawba Valley Community College) on the bump, Berry got Isaiah Adams (Southern) on a flyout, Justin Colon (Missouri) on a flyball and Trey Law (Youngstown State) on a soft liner in a perfect sixth inning.

Burlington’s Evan Applewick (Indiana) reached on an error to start the seventh inning, but Berry responded by striking out Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina), getting Tony Castonguay (Kansas) on a flyball and retiring Carlos Pena (Missouri) on a pop-up.

“Berry was locked in out there,” said Bristol catcher Nick Strong from San Joaquin Delta College. “He threw a lot of strikes and when he got ahead in the count was able to spin a breaking ball, land a change-up … He looked really great.”

Berry is 3-0 with two saves and a 3.66 ERA in 11 appearances. He’s struck out 20 and walked 11 in 19 2/3 innings, while opponents are hitting just .174 against the right-hander.

The 19-year-old has improved immensely from last summer in which he had a 10.80 ERA for the State Liners.

“I’m really pleased,” Berry said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been about self-development and getting to know these guys. I think the biggest thing for me is just to have fun. You’re playing baseball, so don’t put too much pressure on yourself. I’ve gotten a lot better with that mindset.”

Bristol (11-23) fell behind 7-0 after five innings and never recovered.

Mason Ruh (4-0, 3.16 ERA) threw five shutout innings for Burlington and combined with two relievers on a six-hitter.

NOTES: Bristol is 4-12 at home. … Shortstop Tahir Meulens (Ivy Tech Community College) and outfielder Aaron Graeber (Rowan College-South Jersey Gloucester) made their debuts for the State Liners on Wednesday. They became the 26th and 27th position players used by Bristol this season. … Justin Rubin (University of Virginia) is no longer with Bristol. He hit .289 in 14 games for the State Liners. … Former MLB slugger Rajai Davis was in attendance in his role in Major League Baseball’s Operations Department. The highlight of his 14-year big-league career came when he was with Cleveland and hit a home run off Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. … Keon Barnum started for the East at designated hitter in Tuesday’s American Association All-Star Game. A member of the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent league, Barnum played for the Appy League’s Bristol White Sox in 2012. … Bristol hosts Burlington again today at 7 p.m.