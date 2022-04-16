 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ben Rhodes wins truck race

  • Updated
  • 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Following Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ben Rhodes expressed his love for dirt racing.

That love affair reached a new level late Saturday night.

Thanks to a textbook slide-job pass of Carson Hocevar with just four laps remaining, the 25-year-old defending series champion captured the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

“I have always wanted to win at Bristol,” Rhodes said. “This is a track you dream about as a kid, and everybody wants this race trophy. I couldn’t get it done on the concrete, but I’m glad to get it done on the dirt.”

Hocevar, 19, finished second, with John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Kligerman and Christian Eckes rounding out the top five.

It was the career best finish for Hocevar, who said he had no answer when Rhodes worked his magic on the low side of the track.

“I could have either ripped the top or crashed [Rhodes],” Hocevar said. “That’s just part of this racing. [Rhodes] had better tires and he was the fastest truck all day. I couldn’t really compete with him, so I was just trying hard and hoping I could hold him off.”

People are also reading…

Nemechek also made a strong run late in the race.

“We just didn’t quite have it tonight,” Nemechek said. “We struggled with some forward drive and couldn’t get off the corner like the [Rhodes] truck. He definitely had the dominant truck tonight.”

Joey Logano, who finished sixth, started from the pole but Rhodes grabbed the lead on the opening lap and held it through the first two stages.

Rhodes pitted before the third stage along with his main challenger in dirt newcomer Ty Majeski. When the race resumed, Nemechek was in the front with Kligerman in second. Kligerman, who started fourth, drives for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team.

Hocevar grabbed the lead shortly after the start of third stage with a daring pass on the low side. A Michigan native, Hocevar developed his racing skills under the guidance of former Truck series champion Johnny Benson and open-wheel great Bryan Clauson.

With near flawless driving, Hocevar managed to protect the top spot until Rhodes completed his charge to the front.

“I thought we gave the race away for a moment,” Rhodes said. “Driving back through the pack like that was really tough, and it was not something we wanted to do. My crew gave me an awesome truck and I wasn’t going to let them down.”

The race took a dramatic turn with 11 laps remaining for a three-truck incident in Turn 2 involving Majeski, Buddy Kofoid and Derek Kraus. That set up the five-lap dash to the finish.

With 26 laps remaining, the race was halted by caution when the truck driven by Chandler Smith went for a spin on the backstretch.

In a replay from last year, the Bristol area was hit by a rain shower Saturday morning. But the rain clouds were gone by the afternoon and track officials had no problem preparing the clay surface.

Last year’s event was mostly a bottom-lane affair. But drivers were able to find moisture and establish lanes in the bottom, middle and top lanes Saturday as the track conditions continually changed.

The starting field was set through qualifying races on Saturday afternoon

Pit crew performance was not an issue, as all pit stops were non-competitive with limited crew members.

Andrew Gordon generated the first caution with a single-truck spin in the first segment, while Kris Wright spun in Turn 2 on lap 57. There were a total of eight cautions.

The most bizarre moment on the night came with 50 laps to go when the trucks driven by Matt Dibenedetto and Austin Wayne Self became entangled following a spin. To the dismay of other drivers and the amusement of fans, NASCAR halted the race for a red flag condition as workers labored to separate the Dibenedetto and Self trucks.

Norm Benning and Jessica Friesen failed to qualify for the 36-truck field.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 12

Prep Roundup for April 12

J.I. Burton’s Clay Hart outdueled Ryan Salyers of Castlewood for a 5-1 Cumberland District baseball victory on Tuesday night.

Prep Roundup for April 13

Prep Roundup for April 13

Rural Retreat is 9-0, Chilhowie vs. Tazewell, Marion vs. Shady Spring in Coppinger Invite, Battle tennis, baseball teams win

Prep Roundup for April 14

Prep Roundup for April 14

Micah Hyskell of Tennessee High scored two goals; Tazewell reaches the finals of the Coppinger Invitational; Honaker's McClanahan goes 5-for-5; Abingdon loses a regular-season baseball game for the first time since 2019

Taylor hired to lead Lebanon

Taylor hired to lead Lebanon

“It’s the job I wanted,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if I would have gone out and applied for any other job. This is where I wanted to be, where I live and I’m confident in the kids we have. It’s something I wanted to do and was the right fit.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts