Ben Rhodes wins truck race

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Following Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ben Rhodes expressed his love for dirt racing.

That love affair reached a new level late Saturday night.

Thanks to a textbook slide-job pass of Carson Hocevar with just four laps remaining, the 25-year-old defending series champion captured the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

“I have always wanted to win at Bristol,” Rhodes said. “This is a track you dream about as a kid, and everybody wants this race trophy. I couldn’t get it done on the concrete, but I’m glad to get it done on the dirt.”

Hocevar, 19, finished second, with John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Kligerman and Christian Eckes rounding out the top five.

It was the career best finish for Hocevar, who said he had no answer when Rhodes worked his magic on the low side of the track.

“I could have either ripped the top or crashed [Rhodes],” Hocevar said. “That’s just part of this racing. [Rhodes] had better tires and he was the fastest truck all day. I couldn’t really compete with him, so I was just trying hard and hoping I could hold him off.”

Nemechek also made a strong run late in the race.

“We just didn’t quite have it tonight,” Nemechek said. “We struggled with some forward drive and couldn’t get off the corner like the [Rhodes] truck. He definitely had the dominant truck tonight.”

Joey Logano, who finished sixth, started from the pole but Rhodes grabbed the lead on the opening lap and held it through the first two stages.

Rhodes pitted before the third stage along with his main challenger in dirt newcomer Ty Majeski. When the race resumed, Nemechek was in the front with Kligerman in second. Kligerman, who started fourth, drives for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team.

Hocevar grabbed the lead shortly after the start of third stage with a daring pass on the low side. A Michigan native, Hocevar developed his racing skills under the guidance of former Truck series champion Johnny Benson and open-wheel great Bryan Clauson.

With near flawless driving, Hocevar managed to protect the top spot until Rhodes completed his charge to the front.

“I thought we gave the race away for a moment,” Rhodes said. “Driving back through the pack like that was really tough, and it was not something we wanted to do. My crew gave me an awesome truck and I wasn’t going to let them down.”

The race took a dramatic turn with 11 laps remaining for a three-truck incident in Turn 2 involving Majeski, Buddy Kofoid and Derek Kraus. That set up the five-lap dash to the finish.

With 26 laps remaining, the race was halted by caution when the truck driven by Chandler Smith went for a spin on the backstretch.

In a replay from last year, the Bristol area was hit by a rain shower Saturday morning. But the rain clouds were gone by the afternoon and track officials had no problem preparing the clay surface.

Last year’s event was mostly a bottom-lane affair. But drivers were able to find moisture and establish lanes in the bottom, middle and top lanes Saturday as the track conditions continually changed.

The starting field was set through qualifying races on Saturday afternoon

Pit crew performance was not an issue, as all pit stops were non-competitive with limited crew members.

Andrew Gordon generated the first caution with a single-truck spin in the first segment, while Kris Wright spun in Turn 2 on lap 57. There were a total of eight cautions.

The most bizarre moment on the night came with 50 laps to go when the trucks driven by Matt Dibenedetto and Austin Wayne Self became entangled following a spin. To the dismay of other drivers and the amusement of fans, NASCAR halted the race for a red flag condition as workers labored to separate the Dibenedetto and Self trucks.

Norm Benning and Jessica Friesen failed to qualify for the 36-truck field.

