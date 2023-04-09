BRISTOL, Tenn. – A dirt expert has finally mastered the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Following victories by Joey Logano and Kyle Busch the past two years, Christopher Bell led the final 100 laps late Sunday night en route to winning the Food City Dirt Race.

“Let me tell you, those were some of the longest laps in my entire life,” Bell said. “This place is so much fun, whether it’s dirt or concrete.”

Following a spin by Kyle Busch, the race came down to an eight-lap shootout between Bell and Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR declared Bell the winner when several drivers were involved in a last-lap crash that created a caution.

There was nothing cheap about this victory, as Bell fended off numerous challengers.

“When the cushion (groove) got up there on the top, it was very tough because you couldn’t drive it super hard without getting sucked in,” Bell said.

“I just can’t get over how long those laps felt. We were making 20-second laps while moving the wheel 18 times a corner.”

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the death of former racer Alan Kulwicki, Bell performed a Polish Victory Lap after the race.

“I’m just so grateful to be here,” Bell said.

Bell’s pit crew only changed tires once during the entire race.

Reddick said he enjoyed the battle despite his runner-up effort.

“That was a lot of fun and really intense towards the end,” Reddick said. “I thought I had the edge, but it wasn’t quite there.

“I was going to see what I could on that last lap, but we will never know it would have worked.”

Austin Dillon took third, followed by Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Chase Briscoe. The top five finishers all have extensive dirt racing backgrounds

“I have to thank (Speedway Motorsports) for all of the hard work they’ve done with this dirt racing,” Dillon said. “I don’t care what anybody says, that was an amazing show throughout the field.”

Dillon ran second in the first two stages, but had no answer for Bell and Reddick.

“I had a lot of fun,” Dillon said. “The car just wasn’t good enough against the fence when it mattered.”

The show began with 62 degree temperatures and sunny skies. Those conditions helped generate a much larger audience compared to Saturday’s truck race.

Pole-winner and pre-race favorite Kyle Larson captured the first 75-lap stage. Following a compelling four-wide battle punctuated by several slide-job passes, Reddick took the second stage.

Fans rose to their feet on lap 157 of the 250-lap event when Larson spun after hitting a bump in Turn 3.

Moments later, Larson got together with Ryan Preece for caution number 11. Larson’s car suffered suspension damage, ending his night.

Early in the race, Preece openly expressed his frustration with Larson for an incident.

“I’m guessing (Preece) was paying me back for whatever I did earlier,” Larson said. “He ran me straight into the fence. We crashed and my car broke.

“It sucks, but I should just be mad at myself for spinning out earlier and putting myself back there.”

According to Stenhouse, it was a matter of making the best of his situation.

“We didn’t have to run up front, but we methodically kind of picked and chose lanes,” Stenhouse said.

As is common with dirt tracks, the racing surface and operating room for drivers gradually changed throughout the night. Recent work by BMS track officials created progressive banking in the 24-28 degree range with several grooves.

By lap 150, it was common to see drivers opting from four separate lanes.

Dirt Late Model star Jonathan Davenport started in the No. 21 spot and finished 33th. He spun his car on lap 81 going around the fourth turn.

Davenport said he enjoyed his high-profile debut in the Cup Series.

“The support from everyone has been overwhelming,” Davenport said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

The race was slowed by 14 cautions for 71 laps. The first incident unfolded on lap 12 and involved four drivers, including Bubba Wallace, William Byron and Joey Logano.

Michael McDowell authored the most impressive move of the night when he executed a 360 move to avoid contact during a spin early in the second stage.

Wallace, who led 15 laps of his heat race Saturday night, settled for the No. 12 spot.

Joey Logano, who dominated Saturday’s Truck race at BMS, was the first driver to exit Sunday’s event.

“I think had a pretty good car, but it seemed like I got caught up in every incident out there,” said Logano, who finished last in the 37-car field.