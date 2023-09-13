Christopher Bell has a chance to author his own page in the Bristol Motor Speedway history book in Saturday’s Night Race.

Can you say Bristol season sweep?

In April, Bell became the first driver with a dirt racing background to win the Food City Dirt Race.

En route to the fifth victory of his Cup career, the 29-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, held off the likes of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe over the final 100 laps and survived to a headline-grabbing finish.

In seven Cup starts at BMS, Bell has recorded four top-10 finishes, including a fourth place effort last September where he led 143 laps in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

“We were in a great position to race for a win before I had a flat tire. So I would expect us to have a shot at it Saturday. It would be pretty historic to be able to win on dirt and concrete in the same year,” said Bell in a Zoom conference earlier this week.

Bell could also become the first driver to win on both the concrete and dirt versions of BMS.

“Bristol is such a historic racetrack and a place where it’s pretty tough to win unless you’re a great race car driver,” Bell said. “Certainly the dirt race is different. Some people like it and some don’t like it.

“Concrete Bristol has always been my favorite race on the NASCAR schedule. With this being a cut-off race, it makes things a lot more stressful.”

OPENING ACTS: The first stage of Speed Week in Bristol begins tonight with a doubleheader involving the NASCAR ARCA and Truck series.

FAN FAVORITE: Of course, the headliner for Friday’s Food City 300 Xfinity race will be Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the blue and yellow No. 88 Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Chevy. Friday will mark the first time since 2017 that Earnhardt has competed at BMS. In 12 career Bristol Xfinity starts, Earnhardt has posted 10 top-10 finishes and 7 top-fives. That resume features a victory in 2004 Food City 250.

PARKER POWER: It’s been a busy year for Xfinity Series regular Parker Kligerman. In addition to his work as an analyst for NBC Sports and part-time Truck series ride for Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports, 33-year-old driver earned the 12th and final Xfinity Playoff berth for the Big Machine Racing team. “It’s definitely been a moment of reflection, for sure,” said Kligerman during Tuesday’s Playoff Media Day. “I’m not the best at sort of staying in the moment or taking a breath in the moment and sort of being like, wow, this is really cool, but I tried. I’m very grateful for this gift because it’s made me a better person. It would be amazing to be part of that Championship 4. No matter what happens, we’ve accomplished something big, but I really think we can do it.”

CAN DO CORY: Entering the Round of 8 in the Truck Series Playoffs, Toyota Development driver Corey Heim has a six-point lead over Kansas winner Christian Eckes and veteran Grant Enfinger. A former Legends Car phenom from Marietta, Georgia, Heim finished the top-10 in his pavement debut at BMS debut last season and has recorded 12 consecutive top-10 finishes. Carson Hocevar is just eight points behind Heim in the standings.

TREVOR TIME: Knoxville’s Trevor Bayne will kick off a two-race run for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Food City 300. Bayne has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 10 starts for the Gibbs team over the last two seasons.

RISING STAR: William Sawalich is the driver to watch in the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA event. The 16-year-old native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, leads the ARCA East standing by 20 points and has recorded top-five finishes in every race this season, with three wins. Sawalich will also compete in the UNOH 200 Truck Series race for the TRICON Garage team.

Bristol Race Week

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, September 16

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $8,805,799

TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Food City 300

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 15

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,675,370

TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 159.9 miles (300 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 85),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 300)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Thursday, September 14

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

The Purse: $692,239

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 106.6 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

ARCA Series

Next Race: Bush’s Beans 200

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

The Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CHANNEL/LIVE STREAM FS1/Fox Sports App

RADIO MRN / SiriusXM (XM channel 391/online channel 981) / ARCARacing.com

TRACK LAYOUT 0.533-mile oval

LAPS: 200