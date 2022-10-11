Belcher, Maiden volley Rebels past Panthers

Baleigh Belcher had 23 assists and seven digs and Avery Maiden had a monster game with 20 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and three aces in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-22 Hogoheegee District win for Patrick Henry over Northwood on Tuesday night. over the Panthers.

Lauren Stauffer (13 kills, nine digs), Sydney Taylor (16 assists), Braelyn Scammel (seven kills, three kills) and Anna McKinney (four kills, four digs) also contributed for the Rebels.

Northwood was led by Sydney Carter (eight assists, four digs, three blocks), Maddie Lowe (six assists), Karlee Frye (seven kills, three digs) and Olivia Briggs (17 digs).

Lebanon 3, Chilhowie 0

Averi Russell had 16 assists and five aces and Julianne Stanley added five kills, four digs and two blocks to lead Lebanon to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 Hogoheegee District victory over the Warriors.

Gracie Crabtree had six kills and Morgan Varney tallied nine digs and six kills for the Pioneers.

Hannah Goodwin had eight kills, Hannah Manns added five kills and Josie Sheets distributed 11 assists for Chilhowie.

Marion 3, Tazewell 0

Ella Moss had 10 service points, nine kills, four digs and four aces and Aubree Whitt tallied 14 assists and four kills in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 Southwest District victory over the Bulldogs.

Kursten Thomas added 17 service points and Brooke Langston had 12 points on serve, seven kills and two aces for Marion.

Honaker 3, Twin Valley 0

Valeigh Stevens had 21 service points and Kate Jessee added 16 to lead the Tigers to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 Black Diamond District victory over the Panthers.

Riley Hart had eight kills and Emma Ray dished out 13 assists for the Tigers.

Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0

Madeline Love had 15 kills and Emma Gibson added 16 assists, 13 digs, 11 service points and five kills to lead the Eagles to a 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 Cumberland District win over the Blue Devils.

Naquila Harless tallied 14 digs and Alidia Kent contributed 14 service points, nine assists and eight digs. Abby Lewis added 16 digs for the Eagles.

Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 1

Taylor Clay’s 30-dig, 14-kill masterpiece aided the Eastside Spartans in their 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 Cumberland District victory over J.I. Burton.

Braelyn Hall (26 assists, 13 digs), Hayle Day (19 digs, six aces), Reagan McCoy (seven kills) and Emma Sartin (seven kills) starred once again for the crew from Coeburn.

Virginia High 3, Richlands 0



Myra Kariuki had 11 digs and six kills as Virginia High rolled to a 25-21, 25-8, 25-22 victory over Richlands.

Aidan James (25 digs), Ellie Cobb (seven kills) and Charli Carpenter (24 assists) were vital to the win.

Abingdon 3, Wise Central 2

Riley Cvetkovski had 28 assists and Ella Kiser added 33 digs, 13 kills and 10 assists in Abingdon's 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 13-15 Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.

Gracie Statzer (13 kills, 10 assists, four blocks) and Katy Creasy also contributed for the Falcons.

Wise County Central received contributions from Emmah McAmis (40 kills, 27 digs), Ameera Yournessi (seven digs, six kills), Abbie Jordan (seven digs, five kills), Sophie Fleming (20 digs), Chloe Wells (26 service points, 22 digs) and Emilee Mullins (49 assists, 23 digs).

LATE THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

George Wythe 3, Graham 0

Haley Faulkner dished out 18 assists, 17 service points and three aces to lead the Maroons to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 non-district win over Graham.

Jasmine Faulkner had eight kills, McKenzie Tate tallied 31 digs and Maggie Minton contributed 17 digs for the Maroons (6-17).