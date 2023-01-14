 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
ETSU Basketball

Bears scare ETSU by 13

  • 0

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Luis Hurtado had 14 points in Mercer’s 68-55 victory against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Hurtado shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bears (8-11, 1-5 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Jalyn McCreary shot 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bears ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3) were led by Justice Smith, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan King added 13 points for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Mercer’s next game is Thursday against VMI on the road. East Tennessee State hosts Samford on Wednesday.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Couch lifts Lebanon past 'other' Pioneers

PREP ROUNDUP: Couch lifts Lebanon past 'other' Pioneers

Chloe Couch (Lebanon), Jordan Cannoy (George Wythe), Makayla Bays (Gate City) and Brianna Stacy (Hurley) led their girls basketball teams to victory on Wednesday night...Markel Ray (Graham) and Thomas Gilbert (Hurley) did the same on the boys side. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts