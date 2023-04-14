Conner Davidson is the only senior on Virginia High’s baseball team and with that distinction comes some real responsibility.

“It’s hard, but I enjoy a challenge,” Davidson said. “I’m happy to be the person to step up and lead the team.”

He has been doing just that so far and the center fielder has compiled a .368 batting average with six stolen bases from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

VHS underwent a coaching change in January as Adam Moore was elevated from assistant coach to head coach in taking over for Mark Daniels as the Bearcats transitioned to a new era with a youthful squad.

There have been ups and downs in the season’s first few weeks.

The team took drubbings at the hands of Abingdon, Dobyns-Bennett and Lebanon, while VHS has two victories over Radford and opened Southwest District play on Wednesday with a 3-1 triumph over Tazewell.

“Everything has been going the way I expected,” Moore said. “We have preached all season long to stay the course, be coachable and play our best in the end. When you go through trials and tribulations it is so important to remain as positive as you can and be up front and honest with your kids. I have pulled kids into my office for some up-front conversations. Our practices are organized to incorporate all the basic fundamentals, but at the same time we make it fun. Every day there is a different practice plan. Eventually all the scenarios you play out in practice should play out in games.”

The Bristolians handled everything that came their way in that win over Tazewell, the preseason favorite in the SWD. Freshman Ollie Foy and sophomore Luke Whitt combined to pitch a three-hitter.

“The game with Tazewell was the first time I have witnessed our youthful bunch come out ready to get after it,” Moore said. “We have been waiting to see that it factor all season. I think some of our kids have had some doubts in their heads about how well they can compete at a high level. … Obviously, when you find ways to win games on a high level it’s a step in the right direction.”

Devin Lathrop (.364) and Cooper McVey (.333) also sport high batting averages for the Bearcats, whose roster also includes six juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.

The team had Friday’s scheduled SWD game against Richlands at DeVault Stadium postponed due to rain and it will be made up Monday. The Bearcats play a doubleheader in Mountain City, Tennessee, today at noon against the Johnson County Longhorns.

“At the end of the day, we all know the only thing to do is worry about ourselves,” Moore said. “If we take care of ourselves and how we handle practice and adversity everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Davidson will look to continue leading the way.

“With any team it’s a gradual process that takes time,” Davidson said. “We’re getting better every day and I can’t wait to see where we are when the playoffs start.”