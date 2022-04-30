Bayston holds off Larson to claim Bristol Bash Sprint Car victory

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Rookie driver Spencer Bayston earned the biggest win of his World of Outlaws Sprint Car career Saturday night, and he did it the hard way.

After dominating the first 24 laps of the 25-lap event, the Lebanon, Indiana, held off defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson on a wild final lap shootout during the second night of the Bristol Bash at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“This is such a high-risk and high-speed place, but it also has a high reward,” said Bayston, who earned $25,000.

The conquest was a taste of redemption for Bayston, who has flirted with victory all season.

“It’s only our first year, but I feel like this has been a long time coming. We’ve been so damn fast every single night,” Bayston said.

Bayston executed a textbook start and crafted a four second lead over Larson with 15 laps remaining. As Larson and Logan Schuchart battled for position, Bayston held steady.

The first caution of the weekend came with one lap remaining when the James McFadden car lost power in front of the leaders.

That set up a classic finish, with Larson nearly pulling off a textbook slide job pass for the victory.

“All the respect to Mr. Larson,” Bayston said. “He did not need to give me a lane on the final lap, but I know him really well and I feel like he knows me as a driver.”

Bayston described the cinematic clash with Larson.

“I was fully committed to sending it around on the outside and banging wheels with him coming to the white flag. I’m really glad that [Larson] was nice to me and we could get this first win out of the way,” Bayston said.

Larson gave credit to Bayston for surviving the high-speed chess match.

“As I got closer to the top, I could hear [Bayston) and I didn’t want to squeeze him into the fence because we were going too fast,” Larson said. “He was just barely to squeeze around me and then chop me in Turn 1 and win.

“Without that caution, it wasn’t even going to be a race. I got fortunate there, but I just didn’t get the job done.”

Schuchart, fan favorite Rico Abreu (St. Helena, Cal.) and David Gravel rounded out the top five in the 25-lap showdown.

“It was a great weekend for our team,” said Schuhart, who won Friday’s race. “I feel like we had the fastest car all weekend and were up there racing for the lead again. We were making a charge at the end, but I needed the race stay green.”

Abreu posted quick time in qualifying with a lap 13.517 seconds at 140.090 mph. Abreu was also the fastest driver in practice.

The heat race winners were Abreu, Bayston and Kerry “Mad Man” Madsen from New South Wales, Australia. Bayston also won the MicroLite Dash.

This was the first weekend that Larson competed in both the Sprint Cars and Late Models on the same night. He will be in Dover today for the NASCAR Cup race.

“It’s a little busier than usual, but it’s a lot of fun here,” Larson said.

In the World of Outlaws Late Model feature late Saturday night, Canada’s Ricky Weiss completed a perfect night.

“This is just awesome,” Weiss said. “I hope they keep putting dirt on this track.”

Weiss has come close to several wins at BMS.

“I gave away a couple races here and almost give it away again tonight after I had a pretty good lead,” Weiss said.

Chris Madden passed Weiss on the bottom of the track at lap 11, but Weiss was just too fast with his Vic Hill engine.

“I kind of followed Madden there after he got by me,” Weiss said. “We were able to turn it a little more and he kind of showed me the fast lane. I love racing against Chris.

“There were nerves there at the end, but the bottom slowed enough that I didn’t think anybody was going to be back by me.”

Jonathan Davenport finished second with Madden, Kyle Bronson and Kyle Larson next in line.

“I left too much racetrack open after I got by Ricky,” Madden said. “It was a great race and a great track.”

For the second straight night, Weiss led qualifying with a lap of 15.193.

Weiss, Davenport (Blairsville, Ga.) and Madden (Gray Court, S.C) earned wins in the heat races, while Weiss earned the pole via the redraw.

Davenport, who was looking for a double after winning Friday, made a late charge at the end.

“I didn’t get a good start, but my car got better and I saw where I could gain speed,” Davenport said. “Ricky deserves one of these wins here after leading several times.”

Five-time Volunteer Speedway track champion Vic Hill (Mosheim, Tenn.) joined the field Saturday night and finished in the No. 19 spot. Scott Bloomquist was unable to start the race due to mechanical issues.