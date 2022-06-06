Battle's JonAlan Richardson has a passion for baseball

There’s an oft-quoted phrase from baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. that goes like this, “You lose, you smile, and you come back the next day. You win, you smile, you come back the next day.”

Those words ring true when describing John Battle High School senior infielder JonAlan Richardson, a kid who plays the sport with pure joy and an unbridled enthusiasm that is easily noticeable.

He embraces the everyday nature of baseball that might be monotonous to some.

Richardson never missed those early-morning weightlifting sessions in the winter.

He’s usually the first guy in line to take the latest round of groundballs.

Richardson relishes the repetitions that provide the rhythm to baseball.

He does come back day after day with a smile on his face.

“Baseball has been my favorite sport since I was 5-years-old, so I just try to enjoy every moment I get playing the game,” Richardson said. “Baseball is a game and games are meant to be fun.”

Richardson is having a blast playing his favorite sport this year, holding down a key role in helping Battle win its first regional championship in a decade. The Trojans (18-8) host the Alleghany Mountaineers (16-8) today at 6 p.m. in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal game.

Richardson has a .275 batting average and .520 on-base percentage to go along with two home runs and 21 RBIs. He has struck out just nine times in 69 at-bats, while drawing 30 walks.

The kid has come a long way in five years.

“His eighth-grade year, I think he was one of the last kids we kept for the JV,” said Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “He had this open batting stance where he’d step out that we used to poke fun at, but he ended up being a kid that was really sure-handed on JV. I also realized that he was just sharp as a tack and a baseball junkie.”

Richardson might be the most diehard Tampa Bay Rays fan in Southwest Virginia and he watches them on television every chance he gets, posting frequently about the team on his social media accounts. Gobble played in the major leagues from 2003-2009 and Richardson often asks his coach about Kyle Snyder, Gobble’s former teammate/roommate and currently the pitching coach for the Rays.

Richardson’s a true student of the game.

“He asks a lot of questions like, ‘How should I attack this ball as it’s coming in here?’ ‘Can I follow through this way?’ ” Gobble said. “With him the adjustment doesn’t take weeks, it takes three to five pitches.”

His teammates aren’t afraid to pick his brain.

“I think what impresses me the most is how much he actually knows about the game,” said Battle freshman pitcher/first baseman Evan Hankins. “He absolutely has fun, but he also knows when to be serious, He’s a great leader and a fun guy to be around.”

Hankins is one of several freshmen starting for the Trojans.

Richardson, Nolan Sailor and Will Purifoy are the lone seniors for Battle and had to learn to play with the youngsters.

“The adjustment was tough at first, but with the help of past seniors and Coach Gobble, I’ve tried to become a leader and outlet to my teammates on and off the field,” Richardson said. “These underclassmen aren’t like normal ones, they can all flat out ball. The depth and raw strength this team has is something special.”

Those ninth-graders can certainly take inspiration from their older teammate as well.

The dude who was almost cut in the eighth grade will start in a state quarterfinal game and will play at Bluefield State College next season.

“I feel like I’ve improved in almost every aspect of the game, mentally and physically,” Richardson said. “Coach Gobble and Coach [Chase] Buchanan have really helped me improve in the field and at the plate. Coach [Todd] Cross has also shown me how to be a leader and play with energy, intensity and fun on the baseball field and in the weight room.”

Having fun is no problem for Richardson and his voice can frequently be heard above the din of the crowd when Battle makes a good play or gets out of an inning unscathed.

“He’s one of those kids that you love to have him on your team, but I’m not sure some of the other teams always like it,” Gobble said. “He’s so witty and sharp.”

He’ll be wired today as Battle hosts a state quarterfinal game.

Richardson will be smiling, hoping to prolong his high school baseball career.

“I’m sure some nerves will be there come first pitch, but truly I’m excited and so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of something that hasn’t happened for us in a while,” Richardson said. “I think we’re gonna come out with confidence and a huge chip on our shoulder and try to put on a show for our home crowd. … I just truly love the game of baseball.”

