Battle trips Radford in VHSL Class 1/2 boys tennis semis

BRISTOL, Tenn. – John Battle High School’s super six appear poised to make it two in a row.

The Trojans rolled to a 5-1 triumph over the Radford Bobcats on Monday morning in the VHSL Class 1/2 boys tennis state semifinals at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center.

Battle (22-0) plays the Bruton Panthers on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the title match on the campus of Virginia Tech. Bruton, located in Williamsburg, posted a 5-0 semifinal win over Poquoson on Monday.

“I feel like our guys are up for the challenge,” said Battle coach Tim Sholes. “No matter what.”

Playing the same team it beat in last year’s state semifinals on Monday, John Battle got the best of the Bobcats once again.

“Everybody stepped up and did what they needed to do,” Sholes said.

Collin Davidson at No. 2 singles and Chase Hamlin at No. 5 singles both cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories in their respective matches.

Davidson improved to 20-2 on the season, while Hamlin is 22-0.

A senior, Davidson is as reliable as they come.

“Collin’s one of my leaders,” Sholes said. “He’s really, really consistent and can put the ball wherever he wants to. I don’t think he has a flaw in his game and means a lot to this team.”

Davidson is the rare two-sport standout excelling in both wrestling and tennis. He plans to compete in both sports at Emory & Henry College.

He placed third in the 152-pound weight class at the 2022 Region 2D wrestling tournament and qualified for the state tourney.

Going from the aggression required in a six-minute match on the mat to the finesse and cerebral approach used on the tennis court required a bit of an adjustment.

“I was definitely a little rusty when I came back,” Davidson said.

There is also the added weight of defending a state championship.

“You know, I think in some ways it has created pressure,” Davidson said. “There’s that expectation that we can do it and you hear some of the parents talking about it. So far, we’ve been able to manage it quite well.”

Nathan Spurling, Briggs Crabtree and Connor Davidson also won for Battle on Monday. The lone loss for the Trojans came at No. 6 singles as Will Crump dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Jamal Mori.

It was the first loss of the season for Crump, who Sholes talked into coming out for the team prior to the season to round out the six-man lineup.

“All these guys fit like a glove,” Sholes said.

Radford was without regulars Stone Fisher and John Farmer in the lineup, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered anyway against the Trojans.

“My guys have grown over the season,” Sholes said. “They’ve been here and know what it’s like. We just have to take it one match at a time.”

John Battle is now just one win away from bringing a second straight state championship trophy back to Bristol.

“We just have to do what we do and think about it as any other match,” Collin Davidson said. “We have to keep our heads in the right place. We have the skills to do it, I know that for a fact. I feel like the only people who can beat us now are ourselves. If we stay focused on the match and keep up our energy, we should be fine.”

