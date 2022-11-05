Battle stuns Union, faces GC in finals

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – John Battle High School has put a quality volleyball team on the court all season long, but the Trojans have upped their game to juggernaut level over the past few days.

Turning in a fine all-around effort and getting contributions from every player who stepped on the court, Battle stunned the Union Bears for a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 triumph on Saturday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament

The Trojans (21-7) clinched their first state tournament berth since 2013 and will face Gate City (22-7) in Tuesday night’s regional championship match.

Battle swept Virginia High with ease in Thursday’s first-round match and performed at a peak level once again two nights later.

This was no fluke. It was nearly a sweep.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “I know what we have, I know the talent we have. We just have to be clicking on all cylinders. I told them the last few days, it doesn’t matter how many wins somebody has, it only matters when you win. That was what our focus was on – win when it matters and that’s what we did.”

Even after Union won the third set and appeared to gain some momentum, Battle sprinted out to an 18-7 lead en route to claiming the fourth set and the match.

“We were communicating and we never got down,” said John Battle’s Makenzie Smith, who finished with 28 digs, 14 assists and eight kills. “That helped us win.”

Smith recorded her 1,000th career dig in the third set on a night when everything went right for the Trojans.

Union (27-4) had beaten Battle in both regular-season meetings, but the bunch from Big Stone Gap was outhustled and outplayed in the most important match the teams had played in 2022.

The Bears finished first in the Mountain 7 District during the regular season, while John Battle placed third.

Union was the second-best team on its home floor in Saturday’s second semifinal match that ended 11 minutes before 10 p.m.

“Coach always tells us it’s tourney time and that we have to step up and do our thing,” Smith said.

Jacqueline Hill (19 digs, 11 kills, 15 assists, three aces), Allison Smith (22 digs), Hayley Foster (seven digs, four kills), Olivia Stevens (seven digs), Audrey Chapman (seven digs), Bella Shutters (eight kills) and Molly Little (eight kills) also played well in what could be summed up as a total team triumph.

Most folks figured the Region 2D finals would feature a fifth meeting between Union and Gate City. John Battle crashed that party.

The Trojans will try to top the Blue Devils, who they have lost to on three occasions this fall, come Tuesday.

They are also state tournament-bound regardless of how Tuesday’s match turns out.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Haderer said. “It’s a dream that we’ve been chasing. These kids khow the work we’ve put in and they deserve every bit of it.”

Gate City 3, Ridgeview 1

The Gate City Blue Devils own 19 regional volleyball titles and the traditional power got all they could handle in Saturday’s first semifinal from upstart Ridgeview, an 8-year-old program that had won its first regional tournament match in program history two days prior.

The defending Region 2D champs survived for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 triumph.

The Wolfpack surprised most everybody in attendance by prevailing in Saturday’s first set and hung tough the rest of the way before succumbing.

“When we took that first set from them I don’t think anybody in the gym expected it,” said Ridgeview coach Holly Hyden Fleming. “We knew. We know we have a tremendous amount of potential and we’re still pretty young.”

As usual, Makayla Bays (19 kills, 19 digs) and Peyton Taylor (33 assists, 17 digs, five aces) were the x-factors for Gate City.

Rylee Hall (five kills, five aces), Abby Hill (10 kills) and Lexi Ervin (nine kills) also played well for the Blue Devils.

“Even sometimes our own fans and selves have doubted what we can do and these kids, they keep pecking and pushing and working and handling the adversity and the pressure that we faced,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “We hit adversity tonight. Ridgeview has improved a lot. This time of the year everybody’s bringing everything they’ve got and we’re all battling to stay alive.”

Ridgeview (17-13) wrapped up the best season in program history as sophomore Makinley Owens (30 assists), sophomore Tsega Mullins (eight kills), freshman Kenzie Ramey (four blocks), junior Caiti Hill (six kills), sophomore Leah Sutherland (11 kills) and junior Braelynn Strouth (15 digs) led the way for the Wolfpack.

“That’s a huge step for us and I’m really proud of the strides we’re making,” Fleming said.