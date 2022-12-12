Rural Retreat , Lebanon expected to battle for Hogoheegee girls title

Rural Retreat Indians

Coach: Pete Fiscus

Last season: 20-4

Key returners: Annabelle Fiscus, G, jr.; Breyln Moore, F, sr.; Olivia Crigger, G, jr.

Promising newcomers: Mikyala Wells, soph.; Elaina Terry, soph.; Braeden Musser, soph.; Kailey Davidson, soph.

Key losses: Madison Fiscus; Emily Williams; Candice Miller; Delanie Trivitt; Grace Evans

Outlook: After one of the most successful seasons in program history, Rural Retreat appears poised for a repeat as the Indians are off to a 4-0 start entering Monday night’s game against Grayson County.

The Indians claimed the Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles in 2021-22 and during one stretch reeled off 15 consecutive wins. A 32-27 overtime loss to Grundy in the semifinals of the Region 1D tourney prevented the team from reaching the state tournament.

Annabelle Fiscus had 18 points in Rural Retreat’s 51-27 win over Chilhowie in the finals of the 2022 district tournament and is back in the fold. She averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 steals and 1.9 assists last season as a sophomore.

Senior Breyln Moore (7.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals per contest) is the other returning starter and has had a penchant for producing double-doubles in the early stages of the current season.

Caroline Cox, Olivia Crigger, Olivia Bailey, Talyn Moore, Sydney Fortuner and Madison Yontz should also make key contributions. A quartet of sophomores – Mikayla Wells, Elaina Terry, Braeden Musser and Kailey Davidson – provide even more depth.

Coach’s Quote: “Great group of girls. … It is an absolute pleasure to coach them.”

Lebanon Pioneers

Coach: Rex Parker

Last season: 10-15

Key returners: Bella Hess, G, sr.; Morgan Varney, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Chloe Couch, G, fr.; Carey Keene, F, fr.; Lia Beck, C, fr.

Key losses: Lauren Boothe; Alexis Horne; Lilly Gray

Outlook: Lebanon made improvements as the 2021-22 season progressed and qualified for the Region 1D tournament.

Senior forward Morgan Varney is a reliable point-producer and proven defender. She averaged 13.3 points and 2.1 steals per game last season in earning first-team All-Hogoheegee accolades.

Guard Bella Hess is back in the starting lineup, while Shelby Keys and Jacie Campbell are the other seniors.

Chloe Couch leads a crop of four freshmen for the Pioneers and she was an all-tournament selection at the recent Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Kylan Brooks, Carey Keene and Lia Beck are the other talented ninth-graders.

Lauren Horne, Mollie Sykes and Katie Jones are names to remember as well.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a mix of old and young players. We have all the pieces; if we can get them working together, we will have a good team.”

Holston Cavaliers

Coach: Travis Proffitt

Last season: 7-15

Key returners: Ashton Keith, G, sr.; Raelin Bowman, G, sr.; M.J. Musser, F, soph.; Bailey Widener, F, sr.; Molly Turner, C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Riley Cobler, soph.; K.J. Crabtree, soph.; Allie Parks, fr.; Martina Stitt, jr.; Brianna Robbins, sr.

Key loss: Breanna Bailey

Outlook: Travis Proffitt has taken over for John Hubbard at the helm of Holston and he’s very familiar with the Cavaliers.

The Holston graduate spent the previous nine seasons leading the girls hoops program at Damascus Middle School and assisted Hubbard at the varsity level the last two seasons. He won his head-coaching debut on Nov. 29 with a 38-29 triumph over Council.

Senior Ashton Keith scored a dozen points in that game and she is among a quartet of four reliable seniors.

Keith averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season in earning first-team All-Hogoheegee District honors.

Bailey Widener (9.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg) has signed with Bluefield University, center Molly Turner is a top-notch defender and Raelin Bowman returns after missing most of last season with a knee injury. M.J. Musser, Riley Cobler, K.J. Crabtree, Allie Parks, Martina Stitt and Brianna Robbins will also contribute on Proffitt’s first squad.

Coach’s Quote: “We return four seniors who have played a lot together. If we can jell as a team with our newcomers and fix our rebounding, we should have a good season. Offensively, we need to just take care of the basketball. We have a great group of young ladies to work with.”

Patrick Henry Rebels

Coach: Kasey Uecker

Last season: 13-10

Key returners: Shaina Addair, G, jr.; Sophia Wright, G, soph.; Alexis Boone, G, soph.; Savannah Riley, F, jr.; Avery Maiden, C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Allyssa Barr; Addilyn Yarber

Key losses: Payton Monahan; Madelyn Fore

Outlook: Four starters are back for second-year head coach Kasey Uecker, but the lone departure among the starting five is a big one.

Point guard Payton Monahan was the top scorer for PH and is now playing for the Emory & Henry College Wasps.

Avery Maiden averaged 10.6 points and 15.6 rebounds per game last season, while Shaina Addair (5.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Sophia Wright (2.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Savannah Riley are the other returning starters. Addair scored 19 points last week in a win over Council.

Alexis Boone has varsity experience as well. Allyssa Barr, Addilyn Yarber, Chya Goodspeed, Lauren Fields, Kristen Wallace, Briona Harvey and Ruby Buckley are the varsity rookies for the Rebels.

Coach’s Quote: “I am very excited about this team and look forward to seeing our growth throughout the season. We have many athletes stepping into new roles, so gaining experience and coming together as a team will be a key component for us this year.”

Northwood Panthers

Coach: Emily Porter

Last season: 4-18

Key returners: Summer Turley, F, jr.; Abigail Kimberlin, G, jr.

Promising newcomers: Olivia Briggs, G, sr.; Reygan Betts, G, jr.; Ava Tuell, F, sr.; Alexus Perkins, soph.; Kendra Armstrong, soph.; Dani Goff, jr.; Amber Gates, sr.

Key losses: Taylor Blackburn; Cami DeBusk; Caroline Hayden; Chelsi Jones

Outlook: It’s a rebuilding year at Northwood as just one starter returned from last season in senior Summer Turley.

Abigail Kimberlin is back and will play a much bigger role than she did a season ago.

Senior Olivia Briggs is playing for the first time since she was in the ninth grade and will give the Panthers a boost. She played a starring role as Northwood won the Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament.

Senior Ava Tuell is also back after taking two years off from the sport.

The Panthers are currently 0-3.

Coach’s Quote: “I’m excited to have some girls back that have played for us in the past and I think they will really help us out. We also have a few newcomers that have been working hard and making progress. … For a team that only has two returners from last year, only one being a starter, we are really starting to come together and create good chemistry.”

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe Maroons

Coach: Doug Campbell

Last season: 15-9

Key returners: McKenzie Tate, G, sr.; Maria Malavolti, F, sr.; Abby Berry, G/F, soph.; Jasmine Faulkner, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Amarrah Carter-Bennett; Makaylan Luttrell

Key loss: Hailey Patel

Outlook: The George Wythe Maroons lost just one senior off last season’s 15-win squad and they are the favorites to win the Mountain Empire District and Region 1C titles.

McKenzie Tate is the catalyst as the guard was a first-team All-MED selection a season ago. An impressive athlete who can get to the rim at will due to her quickness, Tate won the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes at the 2022 VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships.

Maria Malavolti, Keira Scott, Abby Berry, Jordan Cannoy, Camille Wolfe, Amarrah Carter-Bennett, Jasmine Faulkner and Sydney Leonard give George Wythe a strong nucleus.

The Maroons are 3-1 and play at Giles on Tuesday in their Mountain Empire District opener.

Coach’s Quote: “I’m excited about this team and getting to coach them every day. We want to get better each practice and each game to try and compete every play. It’s going to be ugly early, but our goal is to put it all together down the road and see what happens.”

Hogoheegee District

Girls Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Rural Retreat (3) 15

2. Lebanon (2) 14

3. Holston 9

4. Patrick Henry 8

5. Northwood 4

Note: Chilhowie is not fielding a varsity girls basketball team this season.