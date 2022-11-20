Briefs | McClung follows 44-point performance with 30 Sunday

Mac McClung’s weekend included plenty of soaring and scoring.

The former Gate City High School star pumped in 30 points for the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday afternoon in their 149-100 loss to the homestanding Maine Celtics.

He also had two rebounds, two steals, one block and two turnovers.

That came two days after he pumped in 44 points, his most as a pro, in Friday night’s win over Raptors 905.

Former Emory & Henry College player and assistant coach Jarell Christian is the general manager of the Maine Celtics.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Barr, French lead SWCC to win

A couple of players who went to high school in Southwest Virginia led Southwest Virginia Community College to a 74-73 women’s basketball win over Louisburg College Sunday.

Katie Barr (Chilhowie) fired in 30 points, while Liyah French (20 points) finished with 20 points as the Flying Eagles improve to 2-1.