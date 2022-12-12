Prep Roundup | Tennessee High runs past Rye Cove

Janell Tabor owned the backboards with 10 rebounds as Tennessee High recorded a 51-20 girls basketball road win over the Rye Cove Eagles on Monday night.

Kendall Cross scored a game-high 15 points for THS (3-4), which plays at rival Virginia High tonight. Brooklyn Carter’s four steals and Chase Wolfenbarger’s five-point, five-rebound, three-assist, two-steal stat line were also highlights as the Vikings vanquished Rye Cove for the second time in four days.

Naquila Harless and Gracie Turner scored seven points apiece for the home squad.

Rural Retreat 46, Grayson County 24

Olivia Bailey was an anchor for Rural Retreat’s offense with 11 points as the Indians remained unbeaten with a non-district win over Grayson County.

Brelyn Moore hauled down 12 rebounds for Rural Retreat (5-0), which closed the game on an 18-6 run.

Johnson County 77, Holston 49

Brookanna Hutchins (19 points) and Peyton Gentry (18 points) were a tough tandem as the Johnson County Longhorns hammered Holston.

Molly Turner scored a game-high 21 points for Holston, while fellow senior Ashton Keith added 19.

Castlewood 37, Council 33

Bailee Varney was the difference-maker as she collected 14 points in Castlewood’s non-district victory over the visiting Council Cobras.

Ella Rasnake scored a game-high 20 points for Castlewood, while Isabelle Stevens scored nine points in the loss.

BOYS

Patrick Henry 50, Cloudland 48

Dalton Blevins scored 20 points – 14 of which came in the fourth quarter – and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds remaining as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a win over the Cloudland Highlanders of Northeast Tennessee.

Jake Hall added 16 points for PH, which trailed by one point heading into the fourth quarter.

Cayden Clark’s 13 points were tops for Cloudland.

Rural Retreat 59, Grayson County 29

Senior Gatlin Hight had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Rural Retreat Indians roasted the Blue Devils of Grayson County.

Rural Retreat led 25-3 after one quarter and got contributions from several folks. The near-flawless performance featured 21 steals and 16 assists on 25 made field goals.

Levi Crockett (12 points), Caleb Roberts (nine steals) and Bryson Smelser (seven assists) were vital to the victory as well.

J.I. Burton 47, Grundy 45

Maxwell Gilliam gave maximum effort with 25 points as the J.I. Burton Raiders edged Grundy in a marquee non-district showdown.

Noa Godsey added 13 points for the Raiders. Jonah Looney’s 16 points paced Grundy.

Chilhowie 74, Castlewood 34

Ben Kilbourne scored 19 points and Chilhowie cruised to a non-district road win over Castlewood.

James Nash added 14 points.

The Warriors made 10 3-pointers and dished out 18 assists.

Payton King led Castlewood with 16 points.

Johnson County 72, Holston 42

Cole Caywood had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Holston Cavaliers lost on the road.