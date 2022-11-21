Prep Roundup: Cairns hits game-winning 3 for Sullivan East; West Ridge, Tri-Cities Christian also win

Asia Cairns connected on the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining as Sullivan East High School notched a 46-43 girls basketball win over North Greene on Monday night in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome in Bluff City.

Cairns was clutch as she scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. Jenna Hare led the Patriots (2-3) with 23 points.

West Ridge 70, Volunteer 58

Allie Reilly and Fallon Taylor proved to be a dynamic duo on Monday night for West Ridge.

Reilly recorded 21 points and four assists, while Taylor tallied 19 points and four rebounds as the Wolves earned a victory over Volunteer in the first game of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East High School’s Dyer Dome.

Lilly Bates (nine rebounds), Faith Greene (nine points) and Randi Smith (eight points, six rebounds) were also the leaders for the bunch from Blountville.

Tri-Cities Christian 60, Appalachian Christian 4

Cianna McCready had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Tri-Cities Christian Academy triumphed.

Michaela Dixon (12 points, six steals), Savannah Barb (10 points) and Bella Bosken (11 steals) also played well for the Eagles.

Jenna Hoback and Sara Kate Saufley scored the points for Rural Retreat, Virginia-based Appalachian Christian Academy.

SWIMMING

BOYS

Team Scores

Tennessee High 96, Elizabethton 57

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Elizabethton, 1:55.13; 200 Freestyle – Kody Broussard (E), 1:59.96; 200 IM – Ian Webb (THS), 2:20.18; 50 Free – Peyton Herrmann (THS), 23.10; 1-Meter Diving – Jonathan Helms (THS), 164.70; 100 Fly – R.J. Brewer (E), 1:01.34; 100 Free – Peyton Herrmann (THS), 54.24; 500 Free – Morgan Roszel (E), 5:29.71; 200 Free Relay – Tennessee High (Williams, Nab, Webb, Herrmann), 1:41.90; 100 Back – Kody Broussard (E), 1:02.64; 100 Breast – Cayden Williams (THS), 1:11.53; 400 Free Relay – Tennessee High (Hicks, Edwards, Webb, Williams), 4:14.84

GIRLS

Team Scores

Elizabethton 84, Tennessee High 80

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Elizabethton, 2:19.96; 200 Freestyle – Molly C. Johnson (THS), 2:20.11; 200 IM – Sophia James (E), 3:03.15; 50 Free – Cadie Digby (E), 26.51; 100 Fly – Cadie Digby (E), 1:08.34; 100 Free – Molly Johnson (THS), 1:05.26; 500 Free – Grace Mickelson (THS), 7:18.81; 200 Free Relay – Tennessee High (Canter, Clouse, Mickelson, Johnson), 2:11.75; 100 Back – Shelby Vining (THS), 1:23.54; 100 Breast – Mia Whaley (E), 1:29.67; 400 Free Relay – Tennessee High (Ritchie, Vining, Cunningham, Johnson), 4:54.61