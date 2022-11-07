Once mighty Council Cobras will not field a boys varsity basketball team

Virginia High School League basketball teams could officially begin practice Monday, but one varsity program in Southwest Virginia won’t be on the court this winter.

The Council Cobras of the Black Diamond District will not field a boys varsity hoops team this year as the tiny Buchanan County school with an enrollment of just 125 in grades 8-12 didn’t have enough interested participants to fill out a roster.

“We tentatively decided back in the summer that we would not have a boys varsity basketball team this year, but made the final decision when school started back and had a meeting to see how many boys we had to come out for the team,” Council Athletic Director Neil Rasnake said. “We ended the season last year with nine boys and six of those were seniors. With us not having a junior varsity boys team the past couple of years, we knew it was going to be tough to have a varsity team this year.”

There was a time when Council was the elite program in Southwest Virginia.

The 1995-96 Region D title team featured a senior starting five, four of whom scored more than 1,000 points in their careers. Rasnake was among those standouts and he eventually played at NCAA Division I Western Carolina University and for several professional minor league organizations.

The Cobras went toe-to-toe with national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy that winter before dropping a 74-65 decision and topped Twin Springs, 74-70, in a triple-overtime regional semifinal that remains one of the greatest games ever played in Southwest Virginia.

The culmination came when Council won the 2001 VHSL Group A State Championship after finishing as state runner-up the year before. Brad Nuckles, who later played in two NCAA tournaments and scored more than 1,000 points for East Tennessee State University, was the centerpiece of the title team.

Council fielded a football team from 1992-1995 and lost all 40 of its games.

Hoops has always been the sport of choice at a small school with some big achievements.

“Council might not have had an outstanding record for the boys team since the early-2000s,” said Gary Johnson, the head coach last season. “But basketball was still the driving force behind our sports programs.”

It’s not a total loss, however.

“We are fielding a JV team,” Rasnake said. “I did not want to see the boys program go all together, so we are going to play a JV schedule with eighth, ninth and 10th graders on the team. Chad Penley is coaching and hopefully, with a JV season, we can get back to fielding a varsity team next year. We fully plan on having a boys varsity basketball team next season and beyond.”

Council went 2-19 last season with both wins coming over rival Twin Valley, including a 39-27 triumph over the Panthers in the opening round of the Black Diamond District tournament.

“It has been a very tough situation,” Rasnake said. “We kind of could see it coming for a few years, but I kept holding out hope that we would be able to have a varsity boys team this year, but unfortunately we were unable to.”

Patrick Wade is the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Castlewood and is a 2002 graduate of Council. He also had a stint as the boys basketball coach at his alma mater.

“It’s very tough for me personally,” Wade said. “My time in Council changed my trajectory in life forever. The faculty, [former head coach] Rick Goodman, [assistant] Dave Rasnake, Neil and those relationships still pay dividends for me today. I will always owe that debt of gratitude to pay it forward.”

The girls basketball team at Council is projected to have 14-16 players between the junior varsity and varsity squads.

Yet, the winter nights will feel a bit empty at the gym known as the Cobra Den.

“Being a Council graduate has made it very tough on me not being able to field a varsity boys basketball team for the first time in school history,” Rasnake said. “But hopefully the [JV team] can gain some experience.”