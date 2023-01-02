 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
featured top story

McClung scores 26 to lead Blue Coats

Mac McDunk

Mac McClung (Gate City) flies high during warm-ups for Team USA back in September. 

 USA Basketball

Mac McClung began the New Year by having one of his finest performances of the season for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.

The former Gate City High School star went for 26 points, four assists, one steal and one turnover on Monday night in a 125-107 victory over the homestanding Grand Rapids Gold.

After a four-point, four-assist, two-rebound, two-steal, two-turnover stat line his last time out, a 111-108 win over the Long Island Nets on Friday, McClung was much better on Monday.

He scored his team’s first five points, eight of Delaware’s first 11 and 10 of the Blue Coats’ first 15 points as the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers dominated for most of the game.

McClung knocked down his first nine shots and finished 9-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

McClung was also one of three dudes who played in the Arby’s Classic at Bristol’s Viking Hall back in the day to be on the floor.

Braxton Key was a 2013 All-Arby’s Classic selection for Christ Presbyterian Academy of Tennessee and played his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. The former national champion at the University of Virginia had four points, six rebounds and five assists for Delaware.

Grant Golden was an all-Arby’s Classic selection in 2015 for St. James of Maryland. He had a triple-double (26 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) to lead the way for Grand Rapids.

The two teams play again tonight.

