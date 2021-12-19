 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung has a good game in G League's Showcase Cup
Mac McClung had a good game on Sunday in the G League Showcase Cup.

 The Associated Press

Mac McClung played in the G League’s Showcase Cup on Sunday afternoon and the former Gate City High School showed off his skills.

McClung finished with 13 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 119-112 win over the Wisconsin Herd in a game played in Las Vegas and televised by ESPN2.

A 6-foot-2 rookie guard, McClung shot 5-for-18 from the field and had six turnovers in logging 40 minutes. After the Herd got within three points, McClung assisted Paris Bass (Detroit Mercy) on a bucket that sealed the deal with 42.2 seconds remaining.

Petersburg, Virginia, native and NBA veteran Frank Mason III (Kansas) added 20 points and eight assists for South Bay.

Lindell Wigginton (Oak Hill Academy) had 16 points and six assists for Wisconsin.

South Bay plays a semifinal game in the eight-team event on Tuesday at 5 p.m. That game will be on ESPNU.

