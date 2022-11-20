First-round pairings set for Arby's Classic

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Gate City Blue Devils basketball coach John-Reed Barnes knows all about the Arby’s Classic.

After growing up as a fan of the storied prep tournament, Barnes gained experience as a player and coach in the hoops showcase staged at Viking Hall.

On Sunday afternoon, Barnes learned who his team will face in the Dec. 27 play-in game of the 39th Arby’s Classic.

Meet the Christ School Greenies from Arden, North Carolina.

“They are extremely good, but seeing that type of talent is why you play in the Arby’s,” Barnes said.

All the first-round pairings were unveiled Sunday in a drawing ceremony directed by veteran tournament director Richard Ensor. The tournament will run from Dec. 27-31.

“We have some really good players and teams coming,” Ensor said.

The field features four squads who have been ranked among the top 100 teams nationally, including No. 29 Myers Park. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Myers Park is led by three NCAA Division I prospects.

Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), defending Georgia 7A state champion Norcross and traditional power North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, North Carolina) are also nationally ranked.

Ensor, who spent the past six months assembling the event, said the bulk of the elite athletes coming to Bristol are juniors and sophomore.

In terms of star power, the player to watch might be 5-foot-11 senior point guard Josh Hubbard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Mississippi. Hubbard averaged 27 points and eight rebounds last season and has committed to play at Mississippi.

“I’ve seen some video of Hubbard and he’s a dunking machine,” Ensor said. “Our fans will love him.”

The parade of stars includes 6-6 junior Sir Mohammad (Myers Park), 6-8 senior Elijah Strong (Myers Park), 6-4 sophomore Alex Lloyd (Westminster), 6-6 junior Isaiah Evans (North Mecklenburg), 6-4 senior London Johnson (Norcross) and 6-10 senior center Jaylen Carey from Westminster.

Along with Gate City, the local participants are defending Tennessee state 4A champ Dobyns-Bennett, defending 3A Tennessee titlist Greeneville, Tennessee High and Twin Springs.

Tennessee High faces Norcoss in the first round.

THS coach Michael McMeans plans to conduct some research on the Norcross squad led by University of Georgia recruit Lamariyon Jordan.

“It’s hard to tell much this early, but we will watch some film and ask around,” McMeans said.

Tennessee High has created a stir by opening the season with a 4-0 record despite missing three regulars due to injuries and illness.

“We’ve played well, and I think we can play even better,” McMeans said.

The standouts for THS have been 6-6 senior Brandon Dufore (26 points and 23 rebounds per game) and senior transfer Creed Musick, who averages 26 points.

“I will take our bunch against any team,” McMeans said. “We are going to press, run the floor and make things fun.”

Twin Springs takes on Westminster in the first round.

“That’s a tough matchup against a team with a lot of size, but all games are tough in this tournament,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb.

Four starters return from a Twin Springs group that posted a 20-7 record en route to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.

“We can’t simulate the type of size we will face in this tournament, but we’ve got some big-game experience and hopefully our guys will be for the challenge,” Webb said.

Gate City returns two starters in junior point guard Eli McMurray and 6-5 junior Gunner Garrett.

“As long as we stay together and find our identity, I think the sky is limit for our team,” Barnes said.

For McMeans, Sunday’s tournament draw had special meaning.

“This is the day that kind of kicks off the basketball season in our area,” McMeans said. “It’s exciting for coaches, players and fans.”