COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shay still hopeful basketball season will start on time

Draymond Green may not be playing in the NBA's Disney World bubble, but that hasn't stopped him from being fined during the league's restart. The NBA levied a $50,000 fine on the Warriors forward for comments he made as a TNT analyst Friday, saying Suns guard Devin Booker needs a new home. "It's not good for him. It's not good for his career," Green said. "... They gotta get Book out of ...