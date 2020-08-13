COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shay still hopeful basketball season will start on time

While there are already some media organizations questioning whether the NCAA Tournament will be held in March due to the same coronavirus that canceled last year’s event, East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay was preaching patience during a recent zoom media conference.
While the Southern Conference postponed all fall sports to the spring on Thursday, Shay said there was no need to rush a decision on winter sports like basketball.
“As we approach our season, if we have got to improvise and adapt to a shorter season and push it back to January, let’s discuss that, but we are still a long ways away from November…” he said. “I am optimistic that we are going to start on November 10th, but it changes every day.
“I understand the health and safety concerns of the citizens of the United States, which has ramifications for me as a coach in keeping our students-athletes safe and healthy as well.”
With East Tennessee State still looking for a few basketball games for the upcoming season, Shay was asked about the possibility traveling to Winston-Salem, N.C.
After all, Shay replaced Steve Forbes, who left ETSU to take over the program at Wake Forest.
It isn’t going to happen, at least not yet.
“It is an easy drive,” Shay said. “We don’t have to get on a plane and we have tried to be regional, but I think the both of us have decided it is not in either one of our best interest to play one another in the first year.”
Shay, who is still looking to add one Division I game and pair of lower-level games for the upcoming season, has been doing weekly zoom calls with local media to keep the fan interest high.
He has been pleased with the progress showed in hour-long practices held four days a week by the Buccaneers, who have just five returning players, but only two that saw significant minutes last season.
“I am very pleased with the way they are coming together,” said Shay, who has lost 37 pounds since being hired to replace Forbes thanks to a nutritionist and a peloton. “I like their learning curve. We use the phrase, ‘you have got to learn, try and apply.’
“I think the difference in the two-and-a-half weeks that we have been able to work, the difference from that first day to this point has been dramatic. We are really excited about their ability to apply what we have taught them in a short amount of time. I think that will serve us well moving forward.”
With only Patrick Good and Vonnie Patterson seeing much playing time among the returnees, Shay isn’t close to picking out a starting unit just yet.
No rush, the season isn’t slated to begin until Nov. 10 against Little Rock at Freedom Hall.
“It is always an open competition. Right now if you have to pin me down, it would be tough,” Shay said. “I have got some in mind, but there are probably about seven vying for five starting spots, but I think we have got some quality depth.
“That has always been important into our success because I think we can stay fresher than other teams because we do play our bench that is a little bit deeper.”
That depth shrunk on Thursday when announced that 7-foot junior center Octavion Corley had decided not to return to ETSU, citing personal matters.
“I respect Octavion’s decision to do what is in best interests and will support him in any way moving forward and I wish him nothing but the best,” Shay said.
Shay, who has also been pleased with the chemistry that his entire new coaching staff have developed, said the Buccaneers won’t stray much from what they have done in the past.
Not a bad decision considering ETSU has won 130 games over the last five seasons, including a 30-4 mark last year before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“Obviously it is similar to what we have already done. We have always tried to play up-tempo, try to get out in transition and play fast and use our athleticism and use our skill level in transition where there is more open court,” Shay said. “We are going to fight, tough, disciplined, defensively, but not trying to beat ourselves. Trying to contest every shot, contest every pass and make things difficult for our opponent.”
Expect a fun team to watch.
“We have tried to recruit guys that can get out and run fast, jump high, have some length to them, some explosiveness vertically and horizontally. That is what we have always tried to recruit,” Shay said. “On top of that the skill so we are always going to try to push the tempo. We are not going to be Loyola-Marymount and shoot every six seconds, but anytime you can create fast break points and get easy baskets, that helps you with the winning formula rather than always going against a set defense.”
