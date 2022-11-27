Chilhowie will not field a varsity girls basketball team this season

Another Southwest Virginia basketball program that has a state championship banner hanging in its gym won’t field a varsity hoops team this winter.

Chilhowie High School will play only a junior varsity girls basketball schedule during the 2022-23 season.

The Warriors won a state title in 2014 and advanced to the state’s final four in 1975, 2008 and 2010.

Earlier this year it was announced that Council of the Black Diamond District would not have a varsity boys basketball team this season. The Cobras won the VHSL Group A championship in 2001.

Veteran head coach Mark Halsey’s Chilhowie team will not be among those Hogoheegee District clubs in contention in Region 1D this time around.

“We anticipated having both a varsity and JV team this season,” Chilhowie Athletic Director Jeff Robinson said. “However, we ended up having 14 players come out with a roster made up of zero seniors, one junior, two sophomores and 11 freshmen.”

Chilhowie compiled a 13-12 record last season and finished as runner-up to Rural Retreat in the Hogoheegee District tournament. The Warriors lost to Thomas Walker in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tourney.

Hogoheegee District player of the year Katie Barr, now playing at Southwest Virginia Community College, was among the departures.

“After scrimmaging late last week, it was determined that we would be better served to compete at only the JV level this season,” Robinson said. “In order to develop our players and for the overall good of the program.”

Chilhowie’s girls, like Council’s boys, also plan to return to the varsity level when the 2023-24 season rolls around.

“With the numbers we have in the freshman class, along with a strong group of athletes in the seventh and eighth grades,” Robinson said. “We are confident we can field a varsity and JV program moving forward next season.”