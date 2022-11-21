Cairns hits game-winning three for Sullivan East

Asia Cairns connected on the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining as Sullivan East High School notched a 46-43 girls basketball win over North Greene on Monday night in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome in Bluff City.

Cairns was clutch as she scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. Jenna Hare led the Patriots (2-3) with 23 points.

West Ridge 70, Volunteer 58

Allie Reilly and Fallon Taylor proved to be a dynamic duo on Monday night for West Ridge.

Reilly recorded 21 points and four assists, while Taylor tallied 19 points and four rebounds as the Wolves earned a victory over Volunteer in the first game of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East High School’s Dyer Dome.

Lilly Bates (nine rebounds), Faith Greene (nine points) and Randi Smith (eight points, six rebounds) were also the leaders for the bunch from Blountville.

Tri-Cities Christian 60, Appalachian Christian 4

Cianna McCready had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Tri-Cities Christian Academy triumphed.

Michaela Dixon (12 points, six steals), Savannah Barb (10 points) and Bella Bosken (11 steals) also played well for the Eagles.

Jenna Hoback and Sara Kate Saufley scored the points for Rural Retreat, Virginia-based Appalachian Christian Academy.