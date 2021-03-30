BREAKING NEWS: Shay resigns after one season at ETSU

East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jason Shay has resigned after one season at the helm with the Buccaneers.

“Earlier today Coach Jason Shay shared with me his intention to resign as head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University,” said Director of Athletics Scott Carter, in a press release. “I fully respect Coach Shay’s decision and have accepted his resignation. Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university."

Coach Shay spent the last six years with the ETSU men’s basketball program – five as an assistant and one as a head coach. ETSU finished 13-12 this past season, falling in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals.

“After much consultation and deliberation, I have decided it is in the best interest of myself, my family and the ETSU men's basketball program to no longer continue as the head basketball coach,” said Shay. “This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways. It is the right time for a new challenge and an opportunity to reset my personal and professional goals..."

The search for ETSU’s next head coach will begin immediately, according to the release.

“ETSU Basketball has a storied tradition and our basketball coach has a very special opportunity to lead in our region,” said Carter. “The support of the ETSU Basketball program is extraordinary, and I look forward to welcoming our next head coach that is excited to lead our basketball program and represent our region.”