ARBY'S CLASSIC: Amarillo Sandies visit Viking Hall with three Division I signees

“Damonze is an elite athlete. He is really good around the block for us, good intangibles.”

Pillion felt this was the ideal opportunity to take his squad on a road trip to a national tournament, the first for his program.

“We knew that this is a group that might have some opportunities to do special things,” said Pillion, who reached out to tournament organizer Richard Ensor at the recommendation of contacts. “I gave him the resume and the rundown of our guys and we were fortunate for them to invite us.

“A couple of people have called it maybe the best field that the Arby’s has had, at least on paper, so that is exciting stuff.”

Amarillo, which was 13-4 with two games to play before traveling to Bristol, will play on Tuesday of Arby’s week against West Ridge in an opening round game. The Sandies are tournament tested, having already played in two tournaments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with all of four of their losses coming to 6A teams.

The Sandies can play just about any style presented to them in Bristol.