ARBY'S CLASSIC: Amarillo Sandies visit Viking Hall with three Division I signees

For the Amarillo Sandies, the trip to Bristol for the Arby’s Classic next week is rare, perhaps even a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“Never, ever, this is a first,” said Amarillo (Texas) boys basketball coach Jason Pillion. “This is a unique group that we have so this is an opportunity that we felt like we needed to take advantage of. We feel very fortunate to be able to go out there and play in such a prestigious tournament with great teams and tradition.
“We are very excited, it is not something that normally gets done and probably won’t get done again, at least for a long, long time so our kids are very excited.”
Included in that “special” group is a trio of NCAA Division I signees, led by Brendan Hausen, Cole Hornecker and Damonze Woods.
“All three of them are great kids and they play well together,” said Pillion, in his 19th season at Amarillo, including 16 as head coach of a large 5A school with nearly 2,200 students. “They have played basketball together since about the second grade so they have grown up being on the playground as elementary and middle school kids.
“They are just kids that as elementary school kids were not necessarily different, they were just kids who worked hard, obviously big and tall and things like that. Each one of them has gotten better every year.”
The 6-foot-4 Hausen, who will play next at Villanova, is a shooter, perhaps the best Pillion has ever seen. Hausen comes from a basketball family. His father is an assistant coach for the Sandies, while his mother played at Amarillo and has served there as a junior varsity coach.
“He comes from a basketball family. He has been a coach’s kid running around the gym forever,” Pillion said. “I think he is the best shooter in the nation. I don’t know if there is one better. If there is I would like to see him.
“He is an elite shooter and has got good size. He is 6-foot-4, he is not just a shooter, he handles it well too. He will play off the ball for us, he will play the point, play with the ball in his hands, a complete player, unselfish, high IQ.
“He is the best kid I have ever coached and honestly one of the best to ever come out of this area, if not the best.”
Hornecker is a 7-foot inside presence, who is bound for Southern Illinois, while the 6-foot-7 Woods is committed to Texas-Arlington.
“Cade is a typical big kid. He has got better every year,” Pillion said. “There are consequences to being 6-11 and being 17 years old. He has just gotten better every year. He is so coachable. He has got good touch, he shoots it well for a big guy. He is really coachable, a rim protector.
“Damonze is an elite athlete. He is really good around the block for us, good intangibles.”
Pillion felt this was the ideal opportunity to take his squad on a road trip to a national tournament, the first for his program.
“We knew that this is a group that might have some opportunities to do special things,” said Pillion, who reached out to tournament organizer Richard Ensor at the recommendation of contacts. “I gave him the resume and the rundown of our guys and we were fortunate for them to invite us.
“A couple of people have called it maybe the best field that the Arby’s has had, at least on paper, so that is exciting stuff.”
Amarillo, which was 13-4 with two games to play before traveling to Bristol, will play on Tuesday of Arby’s week against West Ridge in an opening round game. The Sandies are tournament tested, having already played in two tournaments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with all of four of their losses coming to 6A teams.
The Sandies can play just about any style presented to them in Bristol.
“We want to execute well in the halfcourt, we pride ourselves on man-to-man defense and motion offense, playing together, sharing the basketball, trying to be physical and win the loose ball battle and rebound battle, things like that,” said Pillion, whose Sandies completed a recent stretch of 10 games in 13 days. “We will play at the pace that best fits us. That doesn’t mean we are looking for a game in the 40s, but if that is what we have got to do to find a way to win we are willing to do that.
“At the same time if the game is up and down and we have got to opportunity to get easy buckets then we will take advantage of that also. We will try basically to do what opportunity the game presents, but we want to pride ourselves on man-to-man defense and sharing the ball on offense.”
Amarillo, a city of 200,000 in the Texas Panhandle, has developed an affinity for basketball. The Sandies have been ultra-successful in the last decade, playing in one state championship game, and getting close to that point several other times.
“We have had a solid tradition over the years. I would say the last 10 years we have had a lot of success,” Pillion said. “I haven’t always had Division I players, just had a team of solid high school basketball players. This group is different obviously.
“A lot of teams [at Amarillo] have been successful, boys basketball probably over the last decade has been really good.”
Pillion played college basketball at West Texas A&M in Canyon, less than a 20-minute drive from Amarillo. He has no direct connection with anyone in this region, although he will have one interested local resident who will be helping the Sandies out while visiting the Tri-Cities region.
“There is a guy that graduated from Amarillo High in the 70s that doesn’t know us and we don’t know him, but he saw his alma mater in the field,” Pillion said. “He reached out to us and has offered to help us in any way with anything we need.
“We are going to be touristy, but at the same time it is a business trip, but we understand how fortunate and blessed we are to have the opportunity like this and we want to make sure we take everything in.”
