Grayson Honaker and Bradley Dean were two of the most prolific sharpshooters on the Southwest Virginia basketball scene this past winter and they both will be giving prep schools a shot during the 2020-21 season.
Honaker announced on Wednesday that he would spend his senior year at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, after three superb seasons with the Honaker High School Tigers.
Dean made his intentions known last month that he’d play for the post-graduate squad at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania, after racking up 2,230 career points in four seasons at Gate City High School.
A 6-foot-4 guard, Honaker averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists per game as a junior. He connected on a VHSL single-game record 17 3-pointers in a December loss to Claiborne County, finishing that afternoon with a school-record 62 points in the process.
He wound up with 1,895 career points for the Honaker Tigers.
“It was definitely a difficult decision,” Honaker said. “A lot went into it. What place can push me to be my best? How far am I away from home? How will the basketball program be?” Honaker said. “And many other things.”
Honaker said the choice had nothing to do with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the unknowns it has caused regarding the upcoming VHSL season.
“Actually, it didn’t affect my decision,” Honaker said. “I was going to transfer – pandemic or not. I had many prep schools contact me, so it was just the decision of which one.”
Hargrave has long been a powerhouse program and is coming off a 37-4 showing.
Another ex-Honaker star, Tanner Robinette, played at the school during the 2016-17 season and NBA standouts Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets), Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers) and Mike Scott (Philadelphia 76ers) once suited up for Hargrave.
“I think everyone can agree that Hargrave is one of the best basketball schools in Virginia and they have some of the best success on sending kids to college. That was a big one for me,” Honaker said. “The staff was great when I met them and they are going to prepare me for the next level. I have heard from many college coaches and they wanted to see me play better competition and Hargrave was the best place for that.”
Honaker will arrive at the school Aug. 22 with classes beginning a few days later.
“It will help my game tremendously,” Honaker said. “They will really help emphasize building my body, gaining strength, speed and explosiveness. Also, just playing against top competition every day in practice will help too. … I want to thank Honaker for all their support over the few years and I can’t wait for the next step.”
How did Dean come to his decision on the prep school route?
“I hadn’t given it much thought until about midway through my senior season,” Dean said. “The idea of going to a prep school came when Division I schools asked me if I was interested or planning on going to a prep school. My AAU coaches talked to a couple of prep schools and I started getting the feel for a couple of different ones and then I talked on the phone with Coach [Chris] Chaney at Scotland. He made it seem like a place where he knows my goals and where I want to be and he can get me there.”
Dean had more than a dozen offers from NCAA Division II and Division III programs. He could one day join former Gate City teammates Mac McClung (Texas Tech) and Zac Ervin (Elon) on the Division I level.
“I think COVID made it more difficult for me to get recruited with AAU not having the full schedule and not being able to go on visits,” Dean said. “But I think it made my decision [to attend prep school] a lot easier. It gave me time to realize I didn’t see myself at a college yet and this gives me more time to prepare for it. … A year at Scotland is going to help me become a better man, basketball player and understand a little bit of the college life. We will live on a campus, just not as many students as you see at colleges. It will help me learn to manage all of that and learn how to be on my own away from home.”
Scotland Campus is a burgeoning prep power under the direction of head coach Chris Chaney. Dean will arrive at the school in September.
“Coach Chaney is a great coach and he has sent his players to programs that I want to be in,” Dean said. “One of Coach Chaney’s alums is playing at Texas Tech right now and will be a teammate of Mac’s. They are a top-five prep school.”
The 6-foot-2 Dean averaged 29 points, six rebounds and three assists per game in 2019-20, earning Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors and leading Gate City to a VHSL Class 2 state runner-up finish. He was on a state championship squad in 2018.
“He is a winner and has played in and excelled in big-time environments,” Chaney said. “Plus, he is a really good person, good teammate and comes from a great family. He is our type of guy, which is someone who loves the grind and has a passion for the game. He will be able to do a lot of stuff for us on both ends of the court.”
It is likely that Honaker and Dean could play against each other in a Southwest Virginia showdown of sorts. Hargrave posted 103-89 and 89-85 wins over Scotland Campus last season.
“To know that two kids from this small area going off to play high-level basketball and will be playing against each other is really cool,” Honaker said. “It will be quite exciting to see Brad’s progress at Scotland Prep. He has the potential to be a very good DI player and should have been one coming out of Gate City, but a lot of schools overlooked him and I think he will show that at Scotland Prep. It is definitely cool to see two kids from this area getting out to go chase their dreams of high-level college basketball.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
