Basketball setting foundation at SWCC

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. – Entering the Christmas break, one of the most dynamic shows in small college basketball could be found in far Southwest Virginia.

Meet the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles.

With head coach Scotty Boyd directing a free-flowing playing style, Southwest was 8-2 and averaging 97 points.

“We were showing a lot of promise and having fun,” Boyd said. “Since then, we’ve been going from one landmine to another.”

The biggest setback involved the loss of four key players, including 6-foot-7 Valentino Simon (Nassau, Bahamas) to a broken hand.

“Valentino was probably going to be the player of the year in our region,” Boyd said. “We’re hoping to get Valentino back in a couple weeks, but right now our tallest player is 6-3. That makes it tough.”

A lack of size and depth proved costly in Saturday’s 120-84 loss to the Pitt Community College Bulldogs from Greenville, North Carolina. The Bulldogs (12-7) featured three players over 6-5, including 6-5 guard Avery Huggins who scored 28 points Saturday.

“Pitt may be the most athletic team we face, and Huggins is definitely one of the best players in our region,” Boyd said. “Most people have no clue how good the basketball is at this level.”

Southwest competes in Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association. The conference has 12 members, including Patrick & Henry (Martinsville) and Bryant and Stratton from Virginia Beach.

Region 10 leader Davidson-Davie (Thomasville, N.C.) is 17-0 and ranked first nationally in the NJCAA Division II poll.

“And that’s where our next game is on Monday,” Boyd said. “Our region is one of the toughest in the country with two top-15 schools. A fan would have to drive several hours to see teams that match the athletic ability and defensive intensity of the teams we see in our conference.”

The Flying Eagles (8-11) lead the region in three-point attempts and makes. That shooting prowess was evident Saturday, as Southwest converted 17 three-pointers.

Former Honaker star Trajon Boyd, son of the head coach, set the pace with six threes.

“We get up and go in this offense,” Trajon said. “You have to be in good shape to play at our pace, but it’s fun.”

Junior college athletes often follow circuitous paths to their schools, but the 6-2 Trajon was eager to join his father.

“I was pretty set on coming to Southwest,” Trajon said. “I love the game and my father is not too hard on me.”

Brennan Howard, a flashy 6-1 guard from Asheville, North Carolina, paced Southwest Saturday with 29 points. Boyd (18), Jaxon Collier (Lee High), Anthony Mark (Baltimore) and Dwight Russell, Jr. (Freeport, Grand Bahamas) also reached double figures.

Andrew Sharpe (Gate City) and Nick Livingston (Eastside) are also on the Southwest roster.

Scotty Boyd was named the first head coach in school history in 2018. With a mix of local and regional talent, Boyd has been adding pieces each season. The Eagles posted a 12-12 record last year.

“We’ve had a bunch of local players over the years,” Coach Boyd said. “The high school talent level in this area is a little bit down now, so we’ve had to get out and really search for players in areas like Charlotte and Atlanta. We also check with a lot of prep schools.”

The men’s and women’s basketball programs serve as the foundation of an ever-growing athletic department at Southwest.

Lebanon’s Thad Lambert is the women’s basketball coach. He guided his squad to 15-9 record last season. The Eagles are currently 11-5 behind players from Marion, Chilhowie, Damascus, Johnson City and Rogersville, Tennessee.

“Our administration has given us great support,” Coach Boyd said. “The athletic program here has really jumped the enrollment numbers and our school leaders still want to add more sports. It’s really amazing what’s happened here.”

Coach Boyd and his Flying Eagles are eager to create more attention.

“We’re building our program the right way and the community is supporting us,” Boyd said. “Right now, we just need some of our guys back in the lineup, so we can finish the season strong.”