Hawkins hammers 48 homers to win Player of Year in the Atlantic League

Ten years after he made his professional baseball debut for the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox, Courtney Hawkins is still hammering out hits in relative obscurity as he continues to pursue a big-league opportunity.

Playing for the Lexington Legends in Kentucky, Hawkins smashed 48 home runs this summer to tie the single-season record in the independent Atlantic League.

He shares the record with Ozzie Canseco – the twin brother of former MLB All-Star slugger Jose Canseco – who went yard 48 times for the Newark Bears in 2000.

The 28-year-old outfielder also had 125 RBIs, scored 110 runs and finished with an OPS of 1.054 in earning Atlantic League player of the year honors.

Tyler Blaum, a former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was a catcher for the Charleston Dirty Birds during the 2022 season and got to see Hawkins frequently put on power displays.

“Courtney Hawkins was a very impressive hitter,” Blaum said. “He was by far one of the toughest outs in the league because he would swing so aggressive every time and he wouldn’t miss much. … I watched him hit a couple of balls easily over 450 feet against us.”

The Chicago White Sox drafted Hawkins with the 13th overall pick in the 2012 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and assigned him to Bristol. He hit .272 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, eight doubles and eight stolen bases in 38 games for a team managed by Pete Rose Jr.

Hawkins’ career stalled in the Chicago farm system, however, and they cut him loose in 2018. He has since spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants organizations and has toiled the previous three seasons on the indy league circuit.

Perhaps another MLB organization will give him a chance after his record-setting season.

“He and I talked a little bit while at the plate, but nothing much,” Blaum said. “He was always super locked in at the plate and if it was go time it was go time. There is no getting inside that guy’s head.”

The following is a look at how some other individuals who were once with Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise fared this year:

>>> Four guys who once played for the Bristol Pirates made their MLB debuts during the 2022 season.

Catcher Jason Delay hit .213 with one home runs and 11 RBIs in 57 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played for the BriBucs in 2017.

Relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos was 0-3 with three saves and a 4.91 ERA in 26 games for Pittsburgh. He made three appearances in a Bristol uniform in 2018.

Luis Ortiz was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts on the mound for Pittsburgh after making his pro debut for the BriBucs in 2019.

Adam Oller pitched to the tune of a 2-8 record and 6.30 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) for the Oakland Athletics. He spent the summer of 2016 in Bristol.

>>> Paul Gervase, who pitched for the Bristol State Liners in 2021, capped his first pro season in memorable fashion.

Gervase notched the save for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets in their title-clinching win in the Florida State League championship series.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound right-hander was selected in the 12th round of July’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Louisiana State University.

>>> Dave Trembley spent the summer winning more games.

He managed the State College Spikes of the amateur, wooden bat MLB Draft League to a 41-37 record.

Trembley went 24-22 at the helm of the Bristol State Liners in 2021.

>>> Fidel Ulloa pitched for the Bristol State Liners this past summer and the next stop for the hurler from San Joaquin Delta College will be a school in the Southeastern Conference as he recently committed to the LSU Tigers. Ulloa was an Appy League All-Star and finished 2-4 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts.

>>> Next time you catch a glimpse of Houston Astros first-base coach Omar Lopez on the television screen during the MLB postseason, remember that he spent the 1996 and 1997 seasons as an infielder with the Bristol White Sox and hit .246 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 104 games.