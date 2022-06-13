LOCALS IN THE PROS: Change of plans; With playing career in limbo, Will Craig aims to complete college degree at Wake Forest

Will Craig is coaching a 15-under summer league team in Nashville, Tennessee, plans to reenroll at Wake Forest University in the fall to finish his degree and has pondered a possible future in college coaching.

He also goes through some casual workouts to stay in shape as the former Science Hill High School star’s baseball playing career remains in limbo.

“I had definitely planned on playing again this year,” Craig said. “But who knows what’ll happen the rest of the year or next year.”

Craig had an eventful 2021 season that included stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.

After making his MLB debut in 2020 with the Pirates, Craig hit .217 with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games for Pittsburgh last season.

He ended the year overseas with Kiwoom, compiling a .249 batting average with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

“The original plan was to go back to Korea for one year and I thought it was a done deal, but they decided to go a different direction at the last minute,” Craig said. “I’ve had some opportunities to play independent league baseball, but decided to go back to Wake instead.”

A fielding gaffe Craig made while playing first base in a game against the Chicago Cubs last May made the rounds on all the highlight shows and earned scorn from the talking heads on sports radio and television networks. The 27-year-old Craig doesn’t believe the error hurt him on the free agency market.

“To be honest, I’m not sure if it hindered anything,” Craig said. “I don’t believe so; I think the combination of little experience and being a free agent during a lockout year and how teams are wanting to run their organizations had a lot to do with it.

“Obviously, what happened wasn’t great, but I don’t think it played a factor. It’s been a tough year for many guys in my position looking for jobs. Many guys in my position decided to play in Mexico or independent baseball, and I have always wanted to get back to college to finish my degree and get into coaching. So, I would say when one door closes another opens.”

That one door is not completely shut, however.

“I am not saying that I’m done or anything like that,” Craig said. “Who knows, maybe next year I will have another shot. I’m not sure, but I do know I am getting to the point where I can’t keep waiting and need to be doing something in being active with what might be my post-playing career. If it is my last hoorah, I appreciate everyone back home who has supported me throughout my career. The list of professional athletes is not long in our area and I always tried to do my best to represent us well.”

Right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) is a free agent as well.

He had a 4.11 ERA in 15 games this season for the Oakland Athletics before being released by the team last month.

Not good for Norris

The struggles continued for Science Hill High School graduate Daniel Norris of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The left-handed pitcher allowed a three-run homer to Matt Carpenter, a solo home run to Kyle Higashioka and a RBI double to Giancarlo Stanton in two innings of work in his team’s 18-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

Norris is 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA in 20 outings.

Morristown men

It’s been a rough go of it lately for the two pitchers from Morristown, Tennessee, playing professional baseball.

Texas Rangers left-hander Brett Martin (Morristown East) was placed in the COVID-related injured list on June 7. He is 0-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 appearances.

Andrew Lee (Morristown West) is 2-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 12 games for the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. However, he hasn’t pitched since May 24.

Stratton’s status

Hunter Stratton pitched two scoreless innings for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Friday.

The ex-Sullivan East High School standout’s stat line includes a 1-2 record, one save and a 5.33 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates farm team.

Filling you in on Francisco

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) is hitting .199 with one home run and 21 RBIs in 42 games for the Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Francisco had two hits on June 9 against Quad Cities and is hitting .280 in June.

Will gets a win

Will Carter (Science Hill) spun a scoreless eighth inning to get the win on Saturday for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in their 3-1 International League victory over the Louisville Bats.

The right-hander is 3-2 with one save and a 5.32 ERA in 23 outings for the top farm team of the Chicago White Sox.

Evan update

Baseball America recently ranked Evan Carter as the third-best prospect in the Texas Rangers farm system and the ex-Elizabethton High School star is putting up solid numbers for the High-A Hickory Crawdads.

A .260 batting average, .333 on-base percentage, four home runs, nine stolen bases and 28 RBIs are included on the current stat line for Carter.

Latest on Landon

Landon Knack struck out nine and yielded two earned runs over five innings on June 9 for the Tulsa Drillers and is 1-4 with a 4.13 ERA in six starts for the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher was listed in a recent MLB.com article as the best trade chip the Dodgers have in advance of Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Cabbage injured

Los Angeles Angels prospect Trey Cabbage (Grainger) is on the injured list after fracturing his left forearm in a collision at first base on May 13.

Cabbage was hitting .327 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas prior to getting hurt.

Hunter’s hitting

Hunter Wolfe’s first season of professional baseball began with a bang.

The slugger who split his high school playing career between Gate City and Dobyns-Bennett connected for a home run in his first game for the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association on May 13.

Wolfe is hitting .254 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 19 games for the team.

Pioneer League Power

The home run leader in the independent Pioneer League is Gabe Wurtz.

The former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has gone deep six times for the Billings Mustangs to go along with a .353 batting average and 15 RBIs.

He hit two homers on May 29 against the Northern Colorado Owlz, the last of which was a walk-off, three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning.

NE Tennessee Duo

Reed Hayes (Science Hill) and Clint Freeman (David Crockett) are teammates for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League and both are thriving.

Hayes has pitched to the tune of a 1-1 record with one save and a 2.76 ERA in 11 appearances. He’s struck out 23 and issued just two walks in 16 1/3 innings.

Freeman has carried a heavy workload as two-way player and a hitting coach. He is hitting .280 with six home runs and 20 RBIs, while pitching in three games with an 0-1 record and 1.80 ERA.

Linton lands in Montana

Right-handed pitcher Carter Linton has hooked on with the Great Falls Voyagers of the independent Pioneer League and has a 16.20 ERA in his first three outings for the team.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate had a brief stint in the Atlanta Braves minor league system last year.

Blaum’s bat

Tyler Blaum (UVa-Wise) is hitting .277 with five RBIs in 23 games for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League.

Ex-ETSU pitcher moves around

The latest stop in the professional career of pitcher Kevin Marnon is with the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association.

Marnon was released by the St. Louis Cardinals organization on May 23 after compiling a 19.50 ERA in 16 outings for Double-A Springfield.

Marnon is used to moving around.

He pitched for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers in 2013 and 2014 before transferring to Ball State. The 28-year-old also had a stint in the Minnesota Twins organization and with the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

Billy’s kid moves up

The son of Southwest Virginia legend and former MLB All-Star pitcher Billy Wagner has moved a step closer to the big leagues.

Infielder Will Wagner was promoted from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi in the Houston Astros organization on June 6 and is hitting a combined .263 with four home runs and 27 RBIs between the two clubs.

Will Wagner was an 18th-round pick out of Liberty University last year.

Billy Wagner notched 422 saves for five MLB teams from 1995-2010 after starring at Tazewell High School and Ferrum College.

Draft discussion

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) played his final game for the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, but he has a busy week ahead.

The five-tool outfielder will be among the top prospects taking part in Major League Baseball’s Draft Combine which is set for June 14-20 at San Diego’s Petco Park.

Cross hit .407 (11-for-27) with three home runs in six NCAA Tournament games for Tech.

His career numbers for the Hokies include a .340 batting average, 28 home runs and 93 RBIs in 124 games.

MLB.com’s most recent mock draft has Cross going at No. 8 to the Minnesota Twins, while Baseball American predicted the New York Mets will choose him at No. 11.

West Virginia University pitcher Jacob Watters (Bland County) will also attend the MLB Draft Combine.

Today in History

A couple of players from Southwest Virginia squared off on June 14, 1955, as the New York Giants earned a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Abingdon, Virginia’s own Gail Harris went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Giants, while Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman pitched four innings of one-run ball for the Cubs.

Harris struck out in the fifth and grounded out in the seventh against Hillman, but had did his damage earlier against Chicago starter Sam Jones with a two-run homer and sacrifice fly.