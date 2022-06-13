Hungate pitches well, but State Liners fall on walkoff single

Chase Hungate pitched well in his debut for the Bristol State Liners on Monday night, but it wasn’t enough to help the struggling Appalachian League team collect a victory.

Drew Rudsinski (St. Leo) served up a walk-off RBI single to Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon) with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the State Liners suffered a 5-4 setback to the homestanding Greeneville Flyboys.

Hungate, a former Abingdon High School star who just completed his freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth University, crafted two scoreless innings in his first game since pitching against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on June 6.

Hungate allowed one hit, registered one strikeout and needed just 19 pitches to get six outs.

However, Bristol (3-9) once again had trouble at the plate, finishing with six hits and striking out 13 times.

The State Liners are averaging 4.4 runs per game, which ranks ninth in the 10-team Appy League.

Bristol did rally from a 4-0 deficit to forge a tie on Monday.

Karson Kennedy (Butler) had two RBIs in the loss, while Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Will Spears (Delgado Community College) also drove in runs. Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College) had a hit for the State Liners.

The two teams play again today at 7 p.m. at Greeneville’s Pioneer Park.