A 48-hour period that featured a whirlwind of activity, an abundance of adrenaline and the realization of a dream ended in euphoria for Hunter Stratton on Tuesday night.

The former Sullivan East High School star pitched two scoreless innings of relief in his Major League Baseball debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park as the 26-year-old right-hander recorded two strikeouts.

“The coolest part had to be shaking our manager Derek Shelton’s hand and being told good job after the ninth inning,” Stratton said. “That’s when it really hit me.”

Stratton had toiled for six seasons and 199 games in the minor leagues before getting promoted to the bigs and a journey that began more than 20 years earlier as a tee-baller reached the pinnacle when he arrived in Pittsburgh on Monday.

“Walking in a major league clubhouse,” Stratton said. “It’s everything you think of and more. I don’t think I stopped smiling all day Monday.”

Stratton logged a scoreless inning of relief for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Saturday in Buffalo and the team began the marathon bus ride back home the following day.

During a stop on the journey from New York to Indiana, Stratton was summoned by Indianapolis pitching coach Dan Meyer (a former MLB pitcher himself) and received the news that he was going to The Show.

“Hunter and I have developed a good relationship over the last two years,” Meyer said. “I just wanted to look him in the eye and tell him that after everything he’s worked for, he’s getting an opportunity and he deserved it.”

How did Stratton feel hearing those words?

“Honestly, I just didn’t believe it,” Stratton said. “I didn’t believe I was going to get the call, even though I was pitching well. My contract was running out in three weeks and I figured I’m going to go to free agency. … I just said, ‘If I get the call, awesome. If not, then I’m going to grind out the rest of this season and become a free agent.’ ”

Stratton pitched to the tune of a 4-4 record, six saves and a 3.99 ERA in 47 outings this season for Indy, but those numbers only tell part of the story. He had not allowed an earned run since July 29, reeling off 14 1/3 consecutive innings without doing so for the club.

“Just his confidence,” Meyer said. “He just looked like a different guy the last month, six weeks. He knew he belonged, felt good and confidence is huge at this level. Going out, taking the ball, putting up zeroes every day, being a professional about it and looking the next day to get the ball. It was fun to watch and he really put in the work.”

Once Stratton got back to Indianapolis and caught a few winks of sleep, he and his wife, Lakyn, packed up some things from their apartment and headed to Pittsburgh.

“I felt good the whole time,” Stratton said. “I was wired.”

Arriving in the Steel City on about three hours sleep, Stratton didn’t pitch in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Brewers. He found himself on the bump in the eighth inning on Tuesday night though.

“Nerves were through the roof coming out of the bullpen,” Stratton said. “As I got closer to the mound and toed the rubber, I realized it’s the same game and to trust what I have, so I can give the guy 60-feet, 6-inches away my best stuff.”

Wearing a white No. 63 jersey with his name stitched across the back in black letters and taking over on the mound for fellow reliever Thomas Hatch, Stratton’s first pitch was a letter-high 97-mile-per hour fastball that Milwaukee designated hitter Mark Canha swung and missed at.

Canha eventually popped out and Willy Adames flied out, before Sal Frelick tripled, Andruw Monasterio walked and Brice Turang was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

However, Stratton struck out Tyrone Taylor on three pitches for his first MLB K to escape a jam.

In the ninth, Stratton was perfect (save for a pitch-clock violation that resulted in a ball) as he got 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich on a groundout, struck out William Contreras and then coaxed pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez to pop-out to Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes in foul territory.

“Couldn’t be happier for him,” said Dewey Robinson, a senior advisor of pitching development for Pittsburgh. “Well-deserved. With all the hard work and persistence, he put himself in position to help the major league club. Improvement of his pitches and command while pitching in [high] leverage situations at Triple-A made a huge difference. It was really nice to see him get an opportunity to pitch for the Pirates and I’m excited to see what he can do this month.”

Drafted by Pittsburgh in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of Walters State Community College, Stratton actually began his professional career with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates.

The BriBucs were terrible that season – finishing with a 17-49 mark – but folks packed the stands each time Stratton made a start.

“That was special,” Stratton said. “Those two years at Walters when I was thinking I could actually get drafted, I kept thinking how cool it would be to get drafted by the Pirates and go home and then it happened.”

Following were seasons with the Low-A West Virginia Power and High-A Bradenton Marauders, but the statistics weren’t eye-popping and the results were mixed. He sometimes lacked command and bounced between the starting rotation and bullpen.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season and Stratton reached a crossroads in regards to his professional future.

“In 2019, I just came off another mediocre season and a bunch of my buddies were slowly finding their way out of baseball and I didn’t want to,” Stratton said. “If I was going to get released, I at least wanted to get picked up and get another opportunity with another team. I moved out of my parents’ house and me and my now-wife, my fiancée at the time, moved to Greenville, South Carolina. I got a job at Amazon and started working a real job and I was like, ‘You know what, I want to give this baseball thing a better shot.’ I just hammered it down, went to the gym every day, threw every day and it was nose to the grindstone.”

It paid off as he starred for the Double-A Altoona Curve in 2021 as a lockdown reliever before being promoted to Triple-A.

However, there was no September call-up that season or in 2022.

He saw some teammates get the opportunity, while he stayed in Indy.

Stratton bided his time and patiently awaited his chance.

“It definitely gets frustrating,” Stratton said. “You just have to push through. Trust your process and worry about what you can control. If you can’t control it, you can’t get upset about it. You’re not making the decisions, but you can definitely change their minds by the way you perform.”

Stratton did just that and is now officially a big leaguer.

He grew up an Atlanta Braves fan and fondly recalls watching the team’s games on television with his grandfather, Leonard Stratton, on Sunday afternoons during his childhood.

Guess what?

Pittsburgh begins a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday.

You couldn’t have scripted things any better for Hunter Stratton.

“Hunter has worked for this since he was a small kid,” said Casey Stratton, his older sister. “It’s always been his dream.”

A dream that’s been achieved.