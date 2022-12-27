Bartuski's buzzer-beater lifts Chilhowie

Adam Bartuski hit a driving layup with 3 seconds remaining to lift Chilhowie past Shelby Valley (Ky.) 49-48 in the opening round of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Tuesday night.

Zac Hall scored 14 points and Isaac Booth added nine to lead Chilhowie. Will Goodwin added seven points and seven boards for the Warriors. Hall led everyone with 10 rebounds.

Shelby Valley was paced by Preston Johnson with 14 points and 10 points and nine boards by Caleb Lovins.

West Ridge 70, Austin-East 56

Wade Witcher hit five of West Ridge’s 11 3s to finish with 25 points to lead West Ridge past Austin East in the Knox Carter Christmas Tournament.

Avery Horne added 13 points and Will Harris had 11 for the Wolves, which improved to 9-4.

Austin-East (8-5), which was outscored 37-23 in the second half, was led by Shane Cherry’s 23 points.

Lebanon 86, Rye Cove 35

Andy Lambert led four Pioneers in double figures with 36 points to lead Lebanon to a win over over Rye Cove in the PVNB Holiday Classic at UVA Wise.

Lebanon, which led 27-2 after the first quarter and 56-10 at halftime, also received 14 points from Keyton Keene, 12 by Hunter Musick and 10 from Brody Wess.

Rye Cove was led by Jay Bowen with 11 points and 10 by Carter Roach-Hodge.

J.I. Burton 68, Marion 63

Noa Godsey scored 19 points to lead four Raiders in double figures on an PVNB Holiday Classic opening round win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Clay Hart added 15 points, including a trio of 3s, while Braxton Williams had 13 points and Maxwell Gilliam finished with 11.

Marion was paced by JB Carroll with 21 points. Parker Wolfe and Reid Osborne had 15 each in the loss.

GIRLS

Bath County (Ky.) 52, Tennessee High 38

Ashlynn Barrett scored 24 points to lift Bath County (Ky.) to a victory over the Vikings in the Sunshine Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Bath County pulled away from a 24-22 halftime lead with a 21-9 third quarter advantage.

Anna Kate Kinch paced the Vikings with 11 points and six rebounds. Chase Wolfenbarger added 10 for Tennessee High, which plays again today at 1 p.m.