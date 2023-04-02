BRISTOL, Tenn. – As a third-generation racer, Tyler Bare faces high expectations.

In dramatic fashion late Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 25-year-old Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, resident added a big notch to his resume.

With 14 laps remaining in the 30-lap Steel Block Bandits feature, Bare executed a three-wide pass for the lead and then held on for the $5,000 first place check.

“I had a pretty good car all night, but I knew that I had to do something different since I wasn’t going to pass on the bottom,” Bare said.

With a mix of technique and raw courage, Bare weaved around two pole-winner Austin Neely (Tazewell, Tenn.) and a lapped car for the top spot.

“The other cars were sitting ducks and I made the move to split them,” Bare said. “It probably wasn’t a good decision, but it worked out.”

Tyler, his father Booper and his late grandfather Tommy all won track championships at Virginia Motor Speedway in Saluda.

Ryan King (Seymour, Tenn.) and Honaker’s Tyler Arrington rounded out the top three in the 24-car field.

King had no answer for the late race charge by Bare.

“We got bottled up in lapped traffic and he took off,” King said. “I knew I had to move around and do something different at that point just to keep up.”

Arrington knows Bristol. In 2021, he earned the No. 12 spot in the 604 Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals. Saturday’s Steel Block Bandits event was part of the Bristol Dirt Showcase.

“We had a really fast car in 2021, but we had to start deep in the field and work our way up,” Arrington said. “But that experience definitely helped. Bristol is similar to Wythe Raceway, but it drives completely different.”

Saturday’s event was just the second time Arrington has raced with a steelhead motor.

“To compete at this level, you’ve got to have the complete package with a good shock, chassis and engine guy,” said Arrington, who qualified fourth. “Things got pretty interesting out there when we started getting into lapped traffic, but I was just riding and watching what was going to play out.

“It’s awesome what Bristol does with the dirt and I hope they continue to do it. It’s good for dirt racing and for NASCAR.”

Defending series champion Dustin Mitchell of Pine Level, North Carolina, finished in the No. 4 spot.

A familiar face dominated the 30-lap American All-Star Series feature as Ricky Weiss led every lap.

“This is huge for me. Anytime you can run and win at a big facility like Bristol it’s great,” Weiss said.

Just one year ago, Weiss won the Super Late Model race during the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. Weiss competed in a crate motor Saturday.

“I tend to do super good at high-banked tracks and Bristol just suits my driving style,” Weiss said. “I like to drive off the right front tire. With the G-forces and the speed of this place, it brings a different feeling.”

Weiss is a star in the dirt racing world. Known as the “Manitoba Missile” for his hometown in Canada, Weiss lived for a while in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, before settling in Monterey, Tennessee, where he builds his own Sniper chassis for other teams.

According to Weiss, the experiment with dirt racing at Bristol has been a blessing for the dirt racing world.

“I definitely never thought I’d be here in Bristol, I just thought it was awesome to come down and watch a NASCAR race,” Weiss said.

Dillon Brown (Gaffney, S.C.) took the No. 2 spot, followed by Benji Hicks from Mount Airy, North Carolina.

“Ricky had the fastest car all night,” said Brown, who qualified eighth. “When you spot a guy that fast 6-7 spots, it’s a tall task to get to him and pass.”

Tim Maupin (Johnson City) finished tenth among the 24 cars. Knoxville’s Trey Bayne, who ran second in the opening laps, made contact with outside wall on lap 11 and settled for the No. 23 spot.

The race was slowed by an extended red flag period with 10 laps remaining following a five-car tangle. Drivers were also forced to deal with wind gusts of up to 30-mph throughout the day and night.

The low-key Weiss, who also earned $5,000, savored his latest conquest of BMS.

“To win here in front of the fans and all the people watching on television, it just means more,” Weiss said.