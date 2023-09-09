CLINCHPORT, Va. – Honaker Tigers football head coach Todd Tiller described Friday’s Region 1D showdown against the Rye Cove Eagles as a heavyweight fight.

Honaker’s Parker Bandy finally delivered the knockout blow.

With one minute and 56 seconds remaining, the 6-foot-1 senior broke loose for a 43-yard scoring reception from quarterback Peyton Musick as Honaker took a 40-32 win.

“We knew Rye Cove was blitzing to try and stop the run,” Bandy said. “I made the catch, hit the hole, and then bounced back around the corner after a great block from Malachi Lowe.”

Bandy punctuated the run with a knee-bucking swim move on the Rye Cove defensive back.

“That a little shimmy-and-go,” Bandy said. “This was one of the best games I’ve ever played in. It was a great environment and I’m glad we overcame the adversity.”

As usual, Musick set a torrid pace for Honaker. The 6-4 junior passed for 288 yards and a school record six touchdowns while rushing for 24 yards.

Bandy finished with eight catches for 77 yards, while three other Tigers collected at least 25 yards receiving

“All our receivers worked out every this day summer with Peyton, and our connections are spot-on now,” Bandy said. “I love this offense and I trust coaches trust us completely.”

Shane Wicks serves as the offensive coordinator for the pass-happy Tiller.

Like most players and fans, Tiller was drenched in sweat after the back-forth brawl.

“Our skill players are football smart,” Tiller said. “They can see things in the defense and we took advantage of that on the last touchdown pass. That was a great job by Parker and Peyton.”

In addition to catching a 49-yard TD pass for Honaker, relentless 5-10 senior running back Aidan Lowe rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries.

“We hurt ourselves tonight with fumbles and other mistakes, but Rye Cove is well-coached and they went blow-for-blow with us,” Tiller said.

Honaker led 14-12 at halftime and 20-12 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Rye Cove kept answering behind the creativity and courage of quarterback Landon Lane, who passed for 163 yards and three scores while running for 123 yards on 29 carries.

“Landon is a warrior,” Rye Cove coach Gary Collier said. “He was cramping late in the game but he kept going.”

Along with the overflow crowd, the vibe at Rye Cove included new lights, scoreboard, sound system and press box.

There was one other new dimension for the Eagles.

“We are so much stronger,” Collier said. “We’ve been in the weight room all year and our linemen are pushing people around now.”

Logan Barnette compiled 60 yards receiving and two scores for Rye Cove, while Peyton Darnell contributed 62 yards rushing behind the blocking of tackle Jay Bowen.

“This was a real slobber knocker,” Collier said. “I don’t know if it was the big-game atmosphere but we made a lot of mistakes early. Going into halftime, we felt like we couldn’t have played any worse. Everybody grew up in the second half and we battled to the end.”

Collier was smiling in the post-game team meeting

“I couldn’t be more proud of this bunch,” Collier said. “We had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder we hearing how Honaker was going to beat us by 40 points and how there would be a running clock after halftime. I didn’t see any of that.

The emotional Bandy dedicated the win to his grandfather, who passed away four years ago.

“My uncle sent me a message today about my grandfather. He was a great man and this was for him,” Bandy said.

Honaker 8 6 6 20-40

Rye Cove 0 12 0 20-32

Scoring Summary

HON – Bandy 3 pass from Musick (Lowe run)

RC – Darnell 6 run (pass failed)

HON – Bandy 10 pass from Musick (run failed)

RC – Osborne 16 pass from Lane (pass failed)

HON – Dye 7 pass from Musick (pass failed)

RC – Jessee 4 pass from Lane (pass failed)

HON – Lowe 49 pass from Musick (Musick run)

HON – A. Musick 47 pass from Musick (run failed)

RC – Barnette 16 run (Osborne pass from Lane)

RC – Barnette 51 pass from Lane (run failed)

HON – Bandy 43 pass from Musick (kick blocked)

Team Stats

Rushes-Yards: H 22-160, R 51-223; Passing Yards: H 288, RC 163; Comp-Att.-Int.: H 18-26-0, RC 7-17-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 2-2, RC 0-0; Punts-Average: H, RC 3-37