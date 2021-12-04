 Skip to main content
BALLARD LEE TIP-OFF: Marion (girls), Virginia High (boys) take titles
BALLARD LEE TIP-OFF: Marion (girls), Virginia High (boys) take titles

marion

BRISTOL, Va. — If defense has forever won championships, then Marion’s girls basketball team earned its first-place trophy the old-fashioned way Saturday night in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.

The Scarlet Hurricanes used their physical brand of man-to-man D to win their third game of the annual event at the Bearcat Den, pulling away from Eastside in the second half to claim a 55-37 verdict over the cold-shooting Spartans.

Up 33-27 at halftime, Marion (3-0) held Eastside to just 10 second-half points and won going away behind the effort of four double-figure scorers.

“Our first game of the tournament we did not play good defense at all, but each game we’ve gotten better,” veteran Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “Our defense is what won the game for us tonight.

“We’re working every day on our defense and making sure we’re contesting every shot. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

Eastside, which made 20 percent (11 of 55) of its floor attempts for the evening, hit on just 3 of 27 shots in the second half, missing 16 of 17 in the third quarter to help Marion ease out to a 43-30 advantage with eight minutes to play.

“We were cold shooting and that’s expected with the young team we’ve got — only two seniors,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “We went 10 or 11 minutes there and only scored three points, and you won’t win many games like that.

“But we earned the right to be here — nobody expected us to beat Virginia High [Friday night]. We played in the trophy game, so we grew as a team.”

Marion, which connected on 20 of 51 field goal tries for 39.2 percent, was led offensively by the twin 13-point efforts of Kailey Terry and Ella Grace Moss. Teammates Anna Hagy and Amber Kimberlin provided strong support with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Hurricanes committed 20 turnovers and Eastside turned it over 18 times.

The Spartans (2-1) were paced in the scorebook by Azzy Hammons and Taylor Clay, both of whom connected for 10 points.

BOYS

Virginia High 61, Honaker 52

The Bearcats led pretty much throughout the evening and won their own boys tournament with a 61-52 victory over Honaker.
Virginia High (2-0) used ball-hawking defense to run out to leads of 13-9 after one quarter and 24-16 at halftime and did not look back.
The Bearcats moved on out to a 45-29 advantage through three quarters.
"The kids played hard," second-year VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. "My team has been playing hard in practice and they just applied it to the game.
"Our defense was really good, especially in the first half. I'm proud of my guys."
Kenyae Carter hit three 3-point shots and scored 15 points to top the balanced Bearcats, who got 13 points from Dante Worley and 12 from Ajaani Delaney.
Honaker was led by the 19-point, game-high effort of Aiden Lowe. Trajon Boyd scored points 14 and Caden Boyd tossed in a dozen for the Tigers (2-1).

 

