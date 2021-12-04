BALLARD LEE TIP-OFF: Marion girls take title over Eastside, 55-37

BRISTOL, Va. — If defense has forever won championships, then Marion’s girls basketball team earned its first-place trophy the old-fashioned way Saturday night in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.

The Scarlet Hurricanes used their physical brand of man-to-man D to win their third game of the annual event at the Bearcat Den, pulling away from Eastside in the second half to claim a 55-37 verdict over the cold-shooting Spartans.

Up 33-27 at halftime, Marion (3-0) held Eastside to just 10 second-half points and won going away behind the effort of four double-figure scorers.

“Our first game of the tournament we did not play good defense at all, but each game we’ve gotten better,” veteran Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “Our defense is what won the game for us tonight.

“We’re working every day on our defense and making sure we’re contesting every shot. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

Eastside, which made 20 percent (11 of 55) of its floor attempts for the evening, hit on just 3 of 27 shots in the second half, missing 16 of 17 in the third quarter to help Marion ease out to a 43-30 advantage with eight minutes to play.