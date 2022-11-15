Balanced Glenvar overcomes Bays, Blue Devils

SALEM, Va. – Gate City had the best player on the floor, but Glenvar once again showed why it has the best volleyball team in the VHSL’s second-smallest classification.

The balanced and experienced Highlanders were at a height disadvantage, but still soared to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 win over the Gate City Blue Devils on Tuesday night in a Class 2 state semifinal match.

Glenvar (25-0) ran its winning streak to 37 matches and the Highlanders go for their second straight championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. just up the road at the Salem Civic Center. They’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal match between Poquoson and East Rockingham.

With dynamic 6-foot junior Makayla Bays leading the way for Region 2D champion Gate City, the Blue Devils (24-8) posed some problems.

The home team rose to the occasion.

“We’re all kind of on the shorter side compared to Gate City,” said Glenvar senior Sydney Loder. “They walked in and we were like, ‘They’re a lot bigger than us.’ But we worked together. We prepared a lot blocking-wise and defensively for a lot of hard hits. We haven’t really gone up against it very much this year. It was definitely challenging, but it was fun.”

Gate City opened a 7-1 lead to begin the match, forcing Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback to call timeout.

“They had their big gun [Bays] up and I know [Gate City coach] Amy [Reed] comes out firing with her first three rotations. I was telling myself coming into this match that these seniors are experienced players and we’re going to face some adversity,” Rohrback said. “We faced a lot of adversity early, so I needed to stay calm and confident. I knew if I did that I could exude that onto them.

“At the same time, I figured I better stop that run before it gets to 10 or 11 and give us a chance to win the first set. I felt like we got some rotations that got [Bays] on the back row and the fact that we’re so deep in every rotation that we can score on every rotation – no lead is insurmountable.”

Case in point: Glenvar scored 10 of the next 11 points in the match following the timeout.

The opening set was tied at 21, but Loder made several key plays down the stretch to help the Highlanders seize control

“We chased two points all night long it seemed,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “If we could have gotten to the even mark or over the hump, it would have been a different ballgame. So close, but yet. … We just made more mistakes than they did tonight.”

Senior Claire Griffith (15 kills, 16 digs), senior Hannah Hylton (10 kills, 10 digs), junior Audrey Conner (32 assists) and senior Rhyan Harris (16 digs) were among the leaders for Glenvar, but the 5-foot-8 Loder might have been the most impressive.

She slammed down five kills and made seven blocks, all seemingly coming at important junctures of the match.

“She can fly,” Rohrback said. “She’s a state hurdling champion and just a great athlete. She’s undersized and Gate City with their length and height, gave us everything we could possibly handle. We aren’t used to having to go away from the middle and man, did my outside hitters step up.”

What is Loder’s vertical leap?

“I have no idea,” she said with a smile.

This much is known: she can play.

Bays (15 kills, 11 digs), Peyton Taylor (23 assists), Lexi Ervin (seven kills, four blocks), Rylee Hall (five kills) and Rylee Blevins (14 digs) were the stat leaders for Gate City.

“Glenvar’s just an old, seasoned team,” Reed said. “They’re senior-led and they weren’t giving up either. It was a well-fought ballgame. We did everything we could and I’m not going to sit here and put my team down and say we could have done this or done that. We gave our all and they came up with more points than we did tonight.”

The owner of six state titles and long one of the state’s elite programs, Gate City will have to wait until next fall to get an opportunity to add No. 7 to the trophy case.

The Blue Devils return most of their starting lineup in 2023, most notably the powerful Bays.

As for now, the present gold standard is Glenvar.

“[Bays] certainly got plenty of kills on us, but she hit some great balls that we dug and got the points,” Rohrback said. “To beat them in three sets is just an absolute credit to the kind of performance these girls had.”