Chad Bailey is a veteran basketball coach, having won more than 100 games on the varsity level and experienced the highs and lows an individual does while calling the shots.

It can now be said that he’s landed his dream job.

During Monday night’s Washington County School Board meeting, the 1993 Holston High School graduate was named the head boys hoops coach at his alma mater.

“I just wanna say how grateful I am,” Bailey said. “The Lord has really blessed me and he has brought me home to teach and coach at the place I love.”

He takes over for Jeff Austin, who stepped down in March after 10 seasons leading the dudes from Damascus.

Bailey, 47, is about as enthusiastic as a head coach as one will find.

“I just have a passion for the game,” Bailey said. “It’s in my blood.”

After assistant-coaching stints at Halifax County and Fort Chiswell, Bailey was 34-85 in five seasons leading Northwood from 2004-2009 and guided the Panthers to the first regional tournament win in program history in 2008. That was followed by 10 seasons as the boss of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

He arrived at Holston following his exit at Marion and after one season coaching the girls program, served the next three seasons as an assistant to Austin.

“I knew I always wanted to get back to Holston,” Bailey said. “Coach Austin had talked to me, even when I was at Marion, about coming home. When a teaching position opened up, I jumped at it. I knew I wanted to be a head coach again and I knew God would open that door at the right time.”

Holston finished as Region 1D runner-up in 2021, but the Cavaliers struggled to a 4-19 showing this past winter. Rising junior Cole Caywood was a first-team all-district selection.

“I think my familiarity with