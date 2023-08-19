BRISTOL, Va. – John Battle receiver Broadie Bailey has a bottom-line goal for the 2023 football season.

“We just want to shut people up,” Bailey said. “We’ve always been the younger team and we’ve heard it for two years. Now, we have experience and we’re looking to do something with it.”

The 6-foot, 145-pound Bailey is one of 16 seniors on the Trojans roster. He’s also one of the most productive players in the Mountain 7 District, scoring 10 touchdowns last season.

For Bailey, football is a blend of the physical and cerebral.

Just consider his level of preparation.

“At least a week before each game, I start watching film to see what coverage the opposing team is in and what the defensive back in front of me is doing,” Bailey said. “I look for how he turns his hips and other little aspects to see how I can beat him.”

Bailey, who started as a freshman in the secondary, has continually refined his receiver skills the past four years. This past summer, he attended both individual and team camp at Carson-Newman.

“Football is a game of strategy, so I try to outsmart people,” Bailey said.

Bailey connected with quarterback Noah Sills for eight TD connections last season.

“I ran mostly deep routes, while Izaya Selz was our slot guy and route runner with his quickness,” Bailey said.

Five-foot-10 senior left-hander Braxton Emerson, who missed most of last season due to a hip injury, is now working at quarterback.

“Braxton was our quarterback two years ago, but we had a young team,” Bailey said. “Braxton looks great now.”

Bailey has another talent. For the past three seasons, he’s covered center field for the successful John Battle baseball team and head coach Jimmy Gobble.

What about his plans for a college sport?

“I’ve leaving that open,” Bailey said. “I’ve played with the same group of guys in baseball since I was four and it’s been a great atmosphere.”

No matter what sport he plays next year, Bailey plans to pursue his interest in occupational therapy. Bailey has worked with a Bristol-based program for special needs kids in his free time.

The vibe with Gobble and Battle football head coach Bradley Ricker is similar, according to Bailey.

“They both have a sense of urgency along with a mindset of showing up and getting the work done every day,” Bailey said.

The workload for Bailey will again be busy this fall as he splits time between his receiver and defensive back positions.

“It feels great to score on offense, but getting a stop on defense is fun,” Bailey said.

That fun might soon come at a painful price for Bailey, who is wearing a large brace on his arm to compensate for a broken thump suffered during baseball season.

“I’ve caught some passes in practice, but I’ve been trying to stay away from the thumb,” Bailey said.

Bailey is not lacking for motivation. For example, there was the 1-9 record from last season with the lone victory coming against Holston.

“We’re tired of losing, especially within this senior group,” Bailey said. “The game is slowing down for everybody and we’re all on the same page about what needs to be done.

“Our expectation is to get the job done and win. And that pushes us to work harder.”