BACKYARD BRAWL: Compton throws one-hitter, Bulldogs pull away for 4-0 Southwest District victory over Blue Tornado

Carly Compton

Tazewell freshman pitcher Carly Compton out-dueled Arin Rife of Richlands, right, as the Bulldogs defeated the Blue Tornado for a 4-0 Southwest District victory on Tuesday evening at Rhonda Blevins Field.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY EMILY BALL

RICHLANDS, Va. – Coming into Tuesday’s softball edition of the Backyard Brawl, the chatter in Tazewell County surrounded freshman ace Carly Compton of the Tazewell Bulldogs.

The overflow crowd at Rhonda Blevins Field quickly realized what the hype was all about.

Behind Compton’s 14 strikeouts and RBI single, Tazewell blanked Richlands 4-0 Tuesday night in Southwest District play to remain a perfect 8-0 on the season.

After each of her 14 strikeouts, Compton bellowed out her now famous “Let’s Go!” shout for everyone in attendance to hear. Not only does the shout symbolize that Compton is fired up but is also signals that things are clicking on all cylinders for those clad in Kelly green.

“One, it is just my trademark wherever I go. Two, I know that when I do that, I can turn around and know that every single person on my field will have my back,” Compton said. “I know that if I do not do my part that they cannot do theirs. It is a team work. When I do that, I know that we are working as a team.”

The first four frames of Tuesday’s matchup saw a pitching duel as Compton and her Richlands counterpart, Arin Rife, pitched four no-hit innings.

However, when Brooke Nunley stepped to the plate for Tazewell to lead off the fifth inning, the momentum quickly shifted up Route 460 East toward the county seat.

The Bulldog second baseman tattooed a softball deep into the depths of Rhonda Blevins Field for a triple to break up Rife’s no-hitter and increase the cheers from those who traveled 18 miles to Richlands High from Tazewell High.

Nunley knew that on rivalry night this meant more than usual.

“It felt great. I wanted to get stuff started,” Nunley said. “Rivals—obviously, it feels amazing to beat Richlands. It felt good to get it started, get everybody going and make everybody else feel like they could do it too.”

However, Richlands (9-2) responded to the Bulldogs lead behind their ace pitcher Rife who fanned all three batters she faced in the sixth.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Blue Tornado second baseman Taylor Webb broke up Compton’s no-hitter with a single. Later in the inning, Webb stood at third while Kira Vance reached on a walk to put runners on the corners for the Blues with some of the momentum seeming to be swinging back to the host.

However, Compton got the Bulldogs out of the jam when she struck out the big bat of Richlands first baseman Erica Lamie to further flex her muscle on her outstanding performance in the circle Tuesday.

The Blue Tornado skipper liked the situation that faced his squad in the sixth.

“Taylor came through as she has all year long to get on base,” said Richlands boss James “Moose” Cochran. “We had Erica up with runners on first and third. That is the situation we want. [Compton] is a good pitcher and she won the battle.”

Tazewell was able to extend its lead to 4-0 in the final frame behind RBIs from Mallorie Whittaker, Alayshia Griffith and Compton to score Nunley, Mattie Gillespie and Whittaker.

After Compton’s strikeout of Richlands’ Alissa Witt, the Bulldogs could lay claim to the latest edition of this Tazewell County rivalry while improving to 8-0.

Tazewell’s boss hopes the best has yet to come for the Bulldogs.

“We are just going to do the best we can and play one game at a time,” said Tazewell coach Tom Keene. “Hopefully, we will keep getting better.”

While Compton has been the talk of softball fans across southwest Virginia early this season, her counterpart in navy and white proved she also belongs in that conversation although her team faltered Tuesday.

Rife matched Compton’s strikeout total by fanning 14 Bulldogs in the Blue Tornado loss.

Cochran had praise for his ace after his squad’s second loss of the season.

“Arin pitched real well. [Compton] pitched real well for them. It was a pitching duel,” Cochran said. “Arin is just gutsy. She just kept battling and battling. I am so proud of her. She did not quit until the very end and that is the way she plays all the time.”

As for Compton, she knows that the work is far from over for Tazewell.

“I think we just need to keep going hard—know what we want and know that we have a target on our back now,” Compton stated. “We just have to keep on pushing and going in with the right mindset.”

