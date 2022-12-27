Backing up the hype

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Madison-Ridgeland Academy guard Josh Hubbard arrived in Bristol this week as one of the marquee attractions in the prep basketball universe.

The 5-foot-11 senior lived up to his hype Tuesday evening at Viking Hall.

With a blend of strength and quickness to go along with a jaw-dropping 42-inch vertical jump, the Ole Miss recruit guided the MRA Patriots to an 83-80 overtime win against the Philadelphia-based West Catholic Burrs.

Hubbard, who connected on 18 of 19 free throw attempts, posted a line of 37 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Was Hubbard feeling any pressure to perform in front of a large crowd?

“No pressure. I’m used to it,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard is nearing the all-time scoring mark for Mississippi at over 4,200 points. He’s scored many of those points with a high-rise jumper that has textbook form.

“That all started when I was young,” Hubbard said. “At age 10, I used to put up shots and come to the high school practices to shoot more. It became easier over time.”

The latest command performance from Hubbard featured a worth adversary in fearless 5-10 West Catholic senior point guard Adam “Budd” Clark.

A verbal commitment to Coppin State, Clark generated 28 points, six rebounds and three steals.

“I enjoyed the game and environment, but I’m disappointed that we came up a little short,” Clark said.

According to West Catholic coach Miguel Bocachica, Clark is “one of the more underrated kids anywhere.”

“Adam has a lot of heart and he makes a lot of things happen,” Bocachica said.

Clark said he was inspired by the matchup with Hubbard.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove in every area,” Clark said.

Hubbard impressed early by guiding his team a 12-4 advantage at the four minute mark of the first quarter

But the fearless Clark answered with 15 points and five rebounds in the first half. With a 63% conversion rate from the field, West Catholic took a 41-35 advantage into halftime.

The drama was just heating up.

When 5-9 junior guard Sam Hailey hit a 3-pointer with 3:32 left in the third quarter, MRA pulled within 43-42. Seconds later, Hailey hit another three to give the Patriots a 45-43 lead.

The final three minutes of the game contained a flurry of clutch free throws and difficult hoops, including two high-elevation jumpers by Hubbard along with a 3-point play off a rebound from Clark.

West Catholic built a 68-63 lead with 48 seconds left in the game, and Hubbard responded in a big way.

After using a pump fake to draw a foul with under 10 seconds left, Hubbard hit two free to MRA up 72-70. Clark struck back by hitting a buzzing beating jumper at the corner to force the extra session.

Hubbard hit two more free throws to put MRA up 83-80 with four seconds left in the extra session. A potential game-tying three from Clark rimmed out at the buzzer.

“We were calm and collected when we got behind late,” Hubbard said. “We knew what we had to do.”

West Catholic shot 51% in the loss, as 6-5 senior guard Zion Stanford (Temple) contributed 25 points.

“That was a tough one to lose,” Bocachica said. “We had a couple moments where we could have been smarter and milked the clock, but you learn from these type games.

“We’ve got tough kids. The game is a lot more physical where we’re from, and we kind of surprised by some of the whistles tonight.”

It was anything but a routine tournament opener for Duease.

“I’m glad we have Wednesday off,” said Duease, who paced the sidelines in a golf visor. “That was as exciting of a game as we’ve had, and we’ve had some really exciting games in my 48 years of coaching.”

Duease has come to exciting nights from Hubbard.

“Hub is going to be Hub, and everybody knows that,” Duease said. “When they double team him, we need other people to step up and make shots.”

Enter the 5-foot-9 Hailey. The son of a longtime MRA basketball assistant. Hailey supplied four treys and 14 points

“I’m used to Josh getting the double and triple team on defense. He trusts me to make the shot and he knows how to find me,” Hailey said. “I’m a coach’s kid, and my dad taught me how to play the game the right way.”

Four players reached double figures for MRA.

Add another notch to the Josh Hubbard success story.

“That was a huge win,” Hubbard said. “I played against that (West Catholic) coach on the AAU and EYBL circuit and it’s a blessing to beat a great team from Philadelphia.”

Myers Park 65, Knox Fulton 42

In the final game which ended at 10:08 p.m., the Charlotte-based Mustangs shot 56% from the field and placed four players in double figures en route to a comfortable win over the Falcons.

Myers Park ended the suspense early by opening a 37-13 halftime lead behind 15 points from Elijah Strong. The 6-8 senior forward, who has committed to play in the Southern Conference with Wofford, finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

The tradition-rich Mustangs feature three more Division 1 prospects in 6-6 senior guard Sir Mohammed (11 points), 6-9 junior forward Sadiq White (11 points) and 6-4 junior guard Bishop Boswell. Mohammed is the son of former University of Kentucky hoops star and long-time NBA player Nazr Mohammed.

Knox Fulton was outrebounded 26-12 in the first half while collecting just one assist and drawing only four free throw attempts. For the game, Fulton shot 27% from the field, made three free throws and was outrebounded 44-18

Six-foot-three junior Denaj Kimbler led the Falcons with 14 points while 5-11 guard Jordan Wrancher added 12

The Falcons are directed by veteran coach Jody Wright, who has over 810 career wins.