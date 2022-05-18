Back-to-back home runs lift Tennessee High to Region 1-3A softball title

The Tennessee High freshman followed up a game-tying home run by Nikki Duncan with one of her own, capping off a thrilling 7-6 Region 1-3A championship victory over Greeneville on Wednesday evening at Rotary Park.

“There is no better time to do it than then,” Tennessee High head coach Jenn Testa said.

Tennessee High (25-5) will host Carter in a substate game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“I am so proud of us,” Duncan said. “Words cannot explain how proud I am.”

Greeneville led 6-3 before Tennessee High scored two runs in the sixth on a two-run single by winning pitcher Rylee Fields and finished it off with the back-to-back home runs off Greeneville pitcher Leah Phillips.

“At the end of the day she continued to throw her pitches,” Greeneville head coach Jenna Restivo said.

“They just happened to make the adjustments to get the ball in play and score runs to end the game.”

Kaley Bradley, who led Greeneville with a double, single and two RBIs, contributed a two-run single in a four-run fourth put the Greene Devils up 5-2. Ansley Collins followed a solo home run by Tennessee High freshman Abby Haga with an RBI single to build a 6-3 lead.

Kaylie Hughes walked twice and scored runs for Tennessee High in the first and third innings.

Tennessee High has built a reputation for late game heroics over the last two seasons and they did it again.

“Yeah, we were getting our head down a little bit,” Duncan said, “but I knew when it starts getting later in the game we always tend to pick ourselves up no matter what.”

Tennessee High loaded the bases in the sixth, pulling within one on the single by Fields, who worked out a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to set up the heroics in the bottom of the frame.

“It has happened before. The great thing about this game is there is not a clock that runs out, except maybe when you are playing in tournaments over the weekend,” Testa said. “In a true game like this the clock never runs out so you have until that final out is made and never give up until that happens.

“That is what they have done. They have done it all year.”

Duncan, who had driven in a run with a single in the third, bashed a Phillips pitch over the center field fence to tie the score to start the seventh.

“I have been struggling a lot and I was like, ‘I just need to clear my head and swing and I have got this’,” she said. “She had been throwing me inside so I stepped back because I was ahead [in the count] and I just wanted to swing as hard as I can.

“It wasn’t down the middle, but it wasn’t completely on the corner and I was like ‘I got this’.”

That was followed by Ware.

“She is in the lineup for a reason,” Testa said. “She normally hits a lot of line drives and hits gap to gap. We have seen her in practice hit to the fence and over the fence so we knew she was capable, but she hadn’t done it in a game yet.”

She did it on the third pitch from Phillips to nearly the same spot as Duncan over the center field fence.

“I just knew I had to get a base hit because I had the top of the lineup coming behind me and I knew they could do it,” Ware said. “I was just trying to get it through the infield to keep us going because we needed that.”

Once the ball cleared the fence, the Vikings sprung out of the dugout while the Greene Devils left the field in shock. Ware was all smiles as she rounded the bases.

“I didn’t have anything in my mind, it was just a clear mind,” she said. “I was just excited that we won because we needed that to host substate at home.”

Tennessee High, which lost to Daniel Boone last year in the regional finals and fell at Farragut in substate, will now get to host Carter, with another chance to advance to Murfreesboro.

“I think we have just got to keep hitting the ball and playing defense,” Ware said. “We have an awesome pitcher on the mound and we have a great defense. I think we just have to keep hitting.”

Ware was very aware of just how big her home run was.

“It is very exciting and so surreal,” she said. “I am just trying to cherish the moment.”