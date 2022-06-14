BACK IN BRISTOL: New faces abound, but Enders is still the top name in Pro Stock

The stars and cars of the NHRA Pro Stock world have not competed at Bristol Dragway since 2018.

Much has changed over that time, including an infusion of young guns like Aaron Stanfield, Dallas Glenn and Kyle Koretsky.

There is one constant.

Just check out the driver of the red Camaro for the Elite Motorsports team.

Houston native Erica Enders, 38, has battled against the hard-chargers and mechanical masterminds in Pro Stock for 18 years. Her resume features four championships and 37- event wins.

Entering this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Enders top the Camping World Series Pro Stock standings by a margin of 108 points over Stanfield.

“We’ve made the class affordable now, so the impact of young blood is awesome on one hand, and on the other hand, they can definitely hand you a loss,” said Enders in a recent Zoom conference.

“It keeps me up on the wheel. It keeps me hungry, it keeps me competitive, and it keeps me wanting to win.”

Enders knows all about the secrets and challenges of the historic Thunder Valley strip, where she’s a two-time winner and defending event champion.

“The racing at Bristol is a little bit more bumpy than we’re used to,” Enders said. “In a suspended, short-wheelbase car, you have to have your shock package ready to go and your clutch package is also very important. It’s definitely something that we have a specific package for when we go to Thunder Valley.”

Along with being somewhat of a refuge from the summer heat, scenic Thunder Valley has long been a proving ground for Pro Stock machines.

“There’s just something about the East Coast that breeds love for Pro Stock, and it’s nice to see how receptive fans are to the drivers,” Enders said. “You get that friendly atmosphere in Tennessee.”

Along with former world champions Greg Anderson and Bo Butner, the Pro Stock field features a group of second and third-generation racers like 23-year-old Camrie Caruso, Mason McGaha and Troy Coughlin, Jr.

“The level of competition in Pro Stock right now is absolutely immense,” Enders said. “The competition has always been stout in the factory, hot rod class. It’s just different this year with Anderson and myself being the veterans of the class followed by a whole bunch of young guns.”

As usual, Enders is setting a torrid pace in her red Camaro. Through six events, she has four victories.

According to Enders, the mountains of Northeast Tennessee represent a vital part of drag racing and motorsports history.

“Bristol is an area of the world that is conditioned to love racing,” Enders said. “You have the roots of stock car racing and dirt track racing in the area along with the amount of drag strips.

“The fan base is built and ready-made, and this weekend’s races are kind of true come back to Thunder Valley.”