Axmen hand State Liners sixth straight defeat

The Bristol State Liners have lost six straight games – again.

Bristol dropped a 4-2 Appalachian League decision to the Kingsport Axmen on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium and the State Liners are mired in a six-game skid for the second time this season.

Rhodes College’s Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) had a RBI single in the sixth inning for Bristol, while Braxton Church (Appalachian State) scored on a wild pitch in the second for the State Liners.

That was all the run production the State Liners (5-18) could muster in falling to 0-6 against the Axmen this season.

Hicks is hitting .271 after going 1-for-3. Carson-Newman’s Luke Francisco (Abingdon) went 0-for-3 and Virginia Commonwealth University pitcher Chase Hungate (Abingdon) allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.

Sam Petersen (Iowa) was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Kingsport, which is 18-5 and remain tied with the Burlington Sock Puppets for the Appy League’s best record.

East Tennessee State University’s Walker Trusley (2-0, 5.40 ERA) was the winning pitcher, while Croix Jenkins (New Jersey Institute of Technology) notched the save.

After Monday’s league-wide off day, Bristol plays at Elizabethton (11-12) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.