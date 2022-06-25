Axmen chop up State Liners, 17-5

BRISTOL, Va. – Kyle Booker played on college baseball’s best regular-season team during the spring and he’s now a catalyst for the top squad in the Appalachian League’s West Division.

The designated hitter from the University of Tennessee went 3-for-5, scored three times and tallied two RBIs in leading the Kingsport Axmen to a 17-5 triumph over the Bristol State Liners on Saturday night at DeVault Stadium.

Kingsport (17-5) leads the Appy League’s West Division by six games and is tied with the Burlington Sock Puppets for the league’s best overall mark.

Oh yeah, the Axmen are 5-0 against the State Liners this season and have outscored the Bristolians 42-7 in the last three meetings.

“They can really swing it,” said Bristol designated hitter Jack Tomlinson.

Kingsport hammered out 20 hits on Saturday in amassing a season-high run total.

“We needed this, honestly,” Booker said. “We just got off a [two-game] losing streak and I feel like we came out and played our ball and when we play our ball, this is what happens.”

The barrage included a 420-foot home run to center field by Henry Hunter (Alabama-Birmingham) in the fourth inning and a blast by Jacob Perry (Minnesota) in the sixth that bounced off Division Street beyond right field and traveled 391 feet.

Booker contributed in a big way as well and is hitting .400 in five games since joining the Axmen.

That came after appearing in 29 games for the Southeastern Conference champions. His stat line in his sophomore season for the UT Volunteers was a .222 batting average, .364 on-base percentage, 12 runs, 10 RBIs and one homer.

Tennessee went 57-9 and was ranked first nationally for most of the season.

“It was a lot of fun,” Booker said. “A lot of fun.”

The winning ways have continued for Booker in his new home in Northeast Tennessee.

“I’m happy for it and I hope it continues,” Booker said. “I’m looking forward to a good summer and going back to school feeling well.”

Bristol (5-17) can’t be feeling well as the State Liners were emphatically doomed to their fifth straight loss and fell to 1-8 at home.

The State Liners actually led 2-0 after the first inning thanks to a RBI single from Coastal Carolina University-bound Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rice University’s Manny Garza.

That turned out to be an aberration as the Axmen dominated the rest of the way.

Bristol burned through five pitchers who combined to issue 11 walks while also giving up those deluge of hits. The State Liners also committed two errors.

To make matters worse, Kingsport reliever Zachery Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College) did not allow an earned run in pitching the final three innings to notch the save. He began the season with Bristol where he was 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA in six games.

Radigan’s now on a first-place team, while his former club dwells in the cellar.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Tomlinson said. “It’s hard when you’re losing a lot, but all you can do is keep playing and try to have some fun.”

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 33 minutes due to the threat of rain. … Manny Garza (Rice) went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Bristol, Hector Mangual (Missouri) had two hits, Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College) went 1-for-4 with a double and former Abingdon High School standout Luke Francisco (Carson-Newman) was 0-for-1. … It was a tough Appy League debut for Bristol relief pitcher Carlos Gonzalez, a Central Arizona College signee. He faced two batters, walked them both, allowed two runs and was called for two balks, while nine of his 10 pitchers were balls. … Tennessee High baseball player Logan Tudor threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He works on the grounds crew for the State Liners and recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. … Bristol plays at Kingsport today. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium.

